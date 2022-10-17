Read full article on original website
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
Candidates for Arkansas governor and Senate set to debate on Monday
CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas PBS is hosting debates Monday between Arkansas' candidates for governor as well as candidates for an open Senate seat. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will debate live at 10 a.m. Incumbent Republican John Boozman, Democrat Natalie...
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'
Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is set to host the America Leads Summit, which brings together thought leaders and policy makers to help problem solve and create solutions. Gov. Hutchinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 19, 2022.
Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?
ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
Candidates running for Governor of Arkansas: Who are they?
Democrat Chris Jones, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will be vying for the top spot in Arkansas as current Governor Asa Hutchinson faces term limits. While none of the candidates has held elected office, Sanders is reported to lead the polls in the already heavily...
Arkansas attorney general debate between Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin
The two candidates competing to become Arkansas' attorney general debated the issues in Conway. Watch the entire debate in the video player above. Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able...
Three candidates running for Arkansas’ U.S. House District 3
Three people are running to be the next U.S. House Representative for Arkansas' District 3 in the November midterm election.
Democratic candidate for US Congress in Arkansas falsely claims 2020 presidential election was 'stolen'
CONWAY, Ark. — The Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 4 in Arkansas believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Democrat John White was the only candidate on the stage who answered in the negative to a question about whether President Joe Biden was elected legitimately. The Republican and Libertarian candidates both said Biden did defeat former President Donald Trump.
Arkansas candidates for lieutenant governor differ on staff size plans in televised debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for lieutenant governor of Arkansas were asked if they would make the position a full-time job and what their needs for staff and security would be. The question was posed at a televised debate in Conway. Follow this link to see an issue-by-issue breakdown...
Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate
The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
Supporters claim Arkansas Issue 3 protects religious freedom; opponents warn it could ‘weaponize’ faith
A ballot measure looking to codify religious freedom into the Arkansas constitution saw support at the state capitol Tuesday, even as opponents say the bill is unnecessary.
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor debate between Frank Gilbert, Kelly Krout and Leslie Rutledge
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates competing to become Arkansas' lieutenant governor debated the issues in Conway. 40/29's Brandon Evans was among the panelists asking questions. Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), and Leslie Rutledge (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. Qualifications For Office.
Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
Issue 2 could make it harder for ballot measures to pass in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
What is Arkansas Ballot Issue 1?
There are four ballot issues that will be on the Arkansas ballot in November. What does Ballot Issue 1 mean?
What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oklahoma schedules special election for recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents in Oklahoma will not vote on allowing recreational marijuana, also known as State Question 820, in the state during the General Election on Nov. 8. However, the issue is still going to make it to voters. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced there will be a recreational...
Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
Lauren Mallett-Hays On The Record
FARMINGTON, Ark. — Lauren Mallett-Hays is running for U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd district. She discussed her positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record.Watch the interview in the video player above.
