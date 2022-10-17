ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

Candidates for Arkansas governor and Senate set to debate on Monday

CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas PBS is hosting debates Monday between Arkansas' candidates for governor as well as candidates for an open Senate seat. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will debate live at 10 a.m. Incumbent Republican John Boozman, Democrat Natalie...
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?

ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
5NEWS

Candidates running for Governor of Arkansas: Who are they?

Democrat Chris Jones, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will be vying for the top spot in Arkansas as current Governor Asa Hutchinson faces term limits. While none of the candidates has held elected office, Sanders is reported to lead the polls in the already heavily...
KHBS

Arkansas attorney general debate between Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin

The two candidates competing to become Arkansas' attorney general debated the issues in Conway. Watch the entire debate in the video player above. Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able...
KHBS

Democratic candidate for US Congress in Arkansas falsely claims 2020 presidential election was 'stolen'

CONWAY, Ark. — The Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 4 in Arkansas believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Democrat John White was the only candidate on the stage who answered in the negative to a question about whether President Joe Biden was elected legitimately. The Republican and Libertarian candidates both said Biden did defeat former President Donald Trump.
KHBS

Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate

The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
KHBS

Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
localmemphis.com

Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
localmemphis.com

Issue 2 could make it harder for ballot measures to pass in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
waldronnews.com

What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KHBS

Oklahoma schedules special election for recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents in Oklahoma will not vote on allowing recreational marijuana, also known as State Question 820, in the state during the General Election on Nov. 8. However, the issue is still going to make it to voters. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced there will be a recreational...
KHBS

Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
KHBS

Lauren Mallett-Hays On The Record

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Lauren Mallett-Hays is running for U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd district. She discussed her positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record.Watch the interview in the video player above.
