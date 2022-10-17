UPDATE (October 21, 2022): Shortly after releasing her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift has surprise dropped an extended version of the record at 3 a.m. In addition to the original 13 songs, the latest version of the album includes seven additional tracks. Swift explained in an Instagram post, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.” She added, “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

