Related
Hypebae
UPDATE: Taylor Swift Surprise Drops "3 a.m. Edition" of 10th Studio Album, 'Midnights'
UPDATE (October 21, 2022): Shortly after releasing her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift has surprise dropped an extended version of the record at 3 a.m. In addition to the original 13 songs, the latest version of the album includes seven additional tracks. Swift explained in an Instagram post, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.” She added, “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Hypebae
A New 'Superman' Film Starring Henry Cavill Is Reportedly in the Works
We may finally be getting a new Superman movie starring Henry Cavill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has been secretly working on another DC film; the studio is looking for a writer for Man of Steel 2. The report also revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to see Cavill reprise his Superman-slash-Clark Kent role.
Is Charlie Daniels’ “The Legend Of Wooley Swamp” The Best Spooky Country Song Of All Time?
When Charlie Daniels sadly passed away in July of 2020, he left behind a legacy that no one will be able to match. He simultaneously carried the genre’s traditions, and was a strong voice for keeping the outlaw in country music while realizing a good amount of crossover success. He brought his music to fans outside of the country music world, pushing him to heights few others have or will ever reach. Songs like “Devil Went Down To Georgia” and […] The post Is Charlie Daniels’ “The Legend Of Wooley Swamp” The Best Spooky Country Song Of All Time? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
#TrendCheck: Taylor Swift Drops New Album 'Midnights'
#TrendCheck: Taylor Swift dropped her tenth studio album 'Midnights' and took fans along for the ride with several drops early Friday morning.
Hypebae
2nd Gen K-Pop Quintet KARA Announces Full Group Comeback
Second-generation K-pop group KARA is making a full group comeback in celebration of their 15th anniversary. All five members — Seungyeon, Gyuri, Youngji, Nicole and Jiyoung — will be reuniting to release their anniversary album titled Move Again, marking their first release in seven years since their seventh mini-album In Love. This is the first time all five musicians are coming together after Nicole and Jiyoung left the group in 2014.
Hypebae
Diesel and NTS Will Host a 17-Hour Rave in London
Diesel and NTS are joining forces to host the ultimate bonfire night celebration in London. The duo are set to host a 17-hour rave in East London, as part of their ongoing ‘TRACKS’ music partnership, which launched in July. The partnership seeks to provide a global exploration of...
Hypebae
Yung Miami Serves Hollywood Bombshell With Burnt Orange "Buss Down" Install
The City Girls have always had their own individual style, but within the last year, the duo has etched themselves out as our next-to-trend beauty girls. As we look to JT for her top-tier Y2K style, let’s not forget about Yung Miami, aka Caresha, who has taken on a high-fashion editorial approach with her makeup and hair choices. Her latest moment we’re gagging over is her burnt orange wig install.
Hypebae
Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize Award
Little Simz is the winner of this year’s Mercury Prize Award, for her album Sometimes I Might be Introvert. Hosted by Lauren Laverne and guest presenter Jamz Supernova, the awards show took place at London’s Eventim Apollo and saw guests treated to a night of performances from 11 of 2022’s shortlisted artists. From Joy Crookes and Kojey Radical to Nova Twins, Sam Fender and Little Simz, the performances also included a filmed live performance from Harry Styles.
Hypebae
Are Ye and Balenciaga Officially Over?
Balenciaga has seemingly cut all ties with Kanye West, following his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, subsequent criticism of Vogue editor Gabriela Karefa-Johnson and recent antisemitic statements. Though the brand hasn’t yet released an official statement (and may not release one at all) there’s been...
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Twitter Reacts to Andrew's Fake Tears
Netflix is back with another season of its hit show, Love Is Blind and according to Twitter, it might be the messiest season yet. This post contains spoilers. In Episode 3 of the new season, cast members Andrew and Nancy get closer and naturally, Andrew proposes to her. Until this point, Andrew appeared to be a solid choice, aside from his penchant for escapism in the form of traveling.
Hypebae
Jared Leto Unlocks the Key to Youth With the Launch of Beauty Brand
The cat is out of the bag, Oscar award-winning actor Jared Leto is launching his own skincare brand: Twentynine Palms. Twentynine Palms will feature an 11-piece line of skincare, body care and haircare products. (As we know Leto has the most amazing skin and hair.) “I know I’m a student here, but I think that’s the best place to be,” Leto shared with Vogue. Twentynine Palms draws its name from a popular getaway in California, Joshua Tree National Park. The new brand embraces this reverence for imagination and reinvention, with the Mojave desert as its muse, utilizing ingredients local to the Mojave desert to create formulas with subtle aromas inspired by the desert landscape.
Hypebae
Security Camera Sales Have Gone up by 1,000% Since 'The Watcher' Premiered on Netflix
Sales for security cameras have increased by a substantial amount ever since Netflix released its latest thriller, The Watcher. The TV series, starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Coolidge, is based on a true story of a family that moves into a dreamy New Jersey home only to begin receiving a series of chilling, threatening letters from an anonymous individual that goes by “the watcher.” In the eight-episode show, Nora and Dean Brannock decide to install cameras all around their house to feel safer and protected from the mysterious letters.
Hypebae
Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Transform Into a "Blonde Fairy" for Dior's Holiday Campaign
Dior just released its Fall/Winter 2022 holiday campaign starring actor Anya-Taylor Joy. Debuting a pattern designed by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, the campaign sees Joy transformed into “a radiant host,” according to the brand’s press release, inviting guests into a wintery chateau. Described as “a blonde fairy,” Joy is surrounded by the icons of Miss Dior, J’Adore, Rouge Dior and Sauvage, with the scene dressed in Ruffo’s bespoke gold pattern.
Hypebae
FILA Taps Hailey Bieber for Global Campaign
FILA has joined forces with Hailey Bieber for the brand’s newest global campaign, photographed by Renell Medrano with styling by Bieber herself, alongside Dani Michelle. Spotlighting key styles from FILA’s new collection alongside archival pieces, the campaign sees Bieber style a range of sweatshirts, vests, oversized pants and jackets, completing the looks with staple bucket hats and FILA footwear.
Hypebae
The Season 5 Trailer of 'The Crown' Is Here and It Shows Princess Diana at Her Breaking Point
Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer for Season 5 of The Crown, which gives an inside look into Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) dealing with her crumbling marriage to Charles (Dominic West). Charles says he wants “a more modern monarchy.” Meanwhile, Elizabeth (now played by Imelda Staunton) tells him, “I don’t...
Hypebae
Good American Brings Open Casting to London
Good American, the fashion label co-founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016, just announced its 5th open casting, and this time it’s coming to London. Marking the brand’s sixth anniversary, the casting gives fans of the brand the opportunity to join the coveted ‘Good Squad,” aka the group of Good American brand ambassadors, who strive to make the industry a more inclusive place. Winners of this year’s open casting will be featured in the brand’s SS23 campaign, alongside receiving mentoring sessions and movement classes through Natural Models, with the opportunity to be signed by the agency, too.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Brand Steff Eleoff Drops Y2K Hip Chain
Toronto-based brand Steff Eleoff has just dropped a Y2K-inspired hip chain for those in need of extra bling. Worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis, the jewelry label takes a sculptural approach to the dainty accessory. Crafted in gold vermeil, the chain arrives the brand’s signature artistic molten-like shape, mirroring flowing lava. The Hip Chain joins Eleoff’s additional statement pieces — the Gold Squiggle, Gold Goop earrings and Gold Bangle.
Hypebae
Marge Simpson Gets Her Own adidas Superstar
Following a limited-edition Stan Smith in 2021, adidas has teamed up with The Simpsons franchise once again, spotlighting Marge Simpson and her fuzzy blue hair. This time around, the collaboration features the Superstar, which is covered in Marge’s signature curly blue hair all over the upper. The toe box is kept to its original white leather material, with additional contrast found on the shoelaces, heel tab and midsole. The laterals feature Marge, making the sneaker look like an extension of her iconic hair. adidas’ Trefoil logo and The Simpsons branding are stamped onto the rear and the tongue, while the design is rounded out with cloudy sky graphics on the shoebox.
Hypebae
Julia Fox's Hack for Keeping Her Baby Daddy at Bay
Julia Fox has quite dominated the media with her pro-hoe and outright IDGAF demeanor. Latest in her TikTok series of not giving a f-ck, is her favorite beauty look that also keeps her baby daddy disinterested. Last month, our beauty editor reported on bleached brows becoming the trend for Halloween...
