12news.com
Obama pledges support for Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor. In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor. "Democracy itself is on the line and...
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
How closely are Arizona election races watched outside of the state?
Arizona has been in the national political spotlight for a few election cycles now; that spotlight was especially bright during the 2020 presidential election and the partisan ballot review of Maricopa County that followed. And this year, a number of Arizona races have generated national attention, from U.S. Senate to...
Arizona GOP Charging People $1,000 to Attend Election Night Watch Party
Guests can pay $1,000 to attend the Republican Party with the "private experience package."
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
kjzz.org
Campaign finance numbers are in. The amount of money candidates are raking in is adding up fast
The numbers are in, and the amount of money candidates are raking in — and that’s being spent on their behalf — is adding up fast. As early voting kicks off in Arizona, the amount of money a candidate is spending now can make a big difference.
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
12news.com
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on the economy, the border and recent polls
PHOENIX — Three weeks out from Arizona's Nov. 8 general election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took a tour of Metro-Tech High School in the Phoenix Union High School District. Lake met with the school’s principal and district superintendent. She toured the high school’s departments like police, fire, pharmacy...
AZFamily
What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 10 propositions on this year’s ballot including three that, if passed, would make significant changes to the voter initiative process. But those aren’t the only issues being presented to voters. Arizona’s Family has you covered on what you need to know on what’s further down the ballot.
kjzz.org
Independent not moderate: Why Arizona's unaffiliated voters are so hard to predict
Independent voters — those not registered with either the Republican or Democratic parties — make up the second biggest group of voters in Arizona. The most recent report from the Secretary of State’s office, from August, finds 33.7% of Arizona voters are independents; 34.5% were registered Republicans, while almost 31% were registered Democrats. And the conventional wisdom for many closely-watched, highly-contested races is that it is those voters who will decide the winners.
azmirror.com
Amid the GOP’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Arizona’s LGBTQ voters are growing in strength
LGBTQ voters in Arizona outpace the national average and are projected to continue growing in strength as a key electorate through the next two decades, signaling an increasingly pro-equality outlook in a Republican-controlled state that just enacted several new anti-LGBTQ laws this year. Currently, the proportion of eligible voters who...
kawc.org
How much money are candidates for Arizona governor, secretary of state, attorney general and other races raising?
PHOENIX -- Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has more money in donations than Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor. But that difference is being made up by more than $6 million spent by outside groups independently advocating for Hobbs' defeat. And the lion's share of that is coming from the Republican Governors Association, led by current Gov. Doug Ducey who, has distanced himself personally from his would-be successor who repeatedly criticized him on the campaign trail.
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
kjzz.org
Where to find info on judges, local election candidates
Election season is upon us. Many of you already have a mail-in ballot sitting on your kitchen counter, and while you might know your choice for governor or Senate, you might be a little more bewildered when you look down ballot. And we’re talking way down ballot. From judges...
East Valley Tribune
Dems defend some Republicans against GOP election lawsuit
The Arizona Democratic Party is moving to defend elected Republican officials in Maricopa County from a lawsuit filed against them by the GOP. Attorney Daniel Arellano said there is no legal basis for demands by the state and national GOP that the county change the rules for seasonal election workers to help attract more Republicans.
East Valley Tribune
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
