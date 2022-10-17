ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Flyers claim a forward who Tortorella knows pretty well

For added depth up front, the Flyers on Wednesday acquired a forward who John Tortorella is familiar with from his days in Columbus. The club claimed Lukas Sedlak off of waivers from the Avalanche. The 29-year-old played for Tortorella's Blue Jackets from 2016-17 to 2018-19. After going to the KHL...
COLUMBUS, PA
NBC Sports

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement

Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

JaMychal Green inspired to win ring in freer Warriors role

The reason JaMychal Green joined the Warriors is simple: He wants to win a ring. The veteran forward tallied eight points and seven rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 23 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve

The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...

