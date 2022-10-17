The reason JaMychal Green joined the Warriors is simple: He wants to win a ring. The veteran forward tallied eight points and seven rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 23 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

