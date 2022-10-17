ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Thick, relentless wildfire smoke leaves Seattle, Portland with worst air quality in the world

SEATTLE - Never before has a sunny and 65-degree day been so uninviting to be outdoors. Thick wildfire smoke that has been draped over parts of the Pacific Northwest for weeks due to relentless fires burning in the Cascades and eastern Washington has become even worse over the Seattle and Portland metro areas, not only rating as the region's worst air quality of the year, but rating as the worst air quality measured anywhere in the world.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
KEPR

La Niña to bring wetter-than-average winter to Pacific Northwest, NOAA says

SEATTLE, Wash. — A third consecutive year of La Niña means drier-than-average conditions in some parts of the country and wetter-than-average conditions in others. You can likely guess which category the Pacific Northwest falls under. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said from December through February, it...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday

Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Real autumn weather returns Friday

If you've been craving autumn weather, you'll love our weekend forecast! A new storm system is set to swing through Western Washington Friday, bringing with it lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions. Until then, smoke will remain a problem, especially today. Highs this afternoon will reach for the mid...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Wildfire Smoke Again Pollutes Pacific Northwest Air

SEATTLE (AP) – The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. Officials in Seattle sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying smoke from wildfires was causing unhealthy air and that people should limit time outdoors.
EUGENE, OR
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

WTF is happening to Seattle fall?

Seattle shattered weather records again over the weekend with a high of 88 on Sunday. But even if you enjoy the sun, it’s hard to have fun when the air is full of wildfire smoke and ash. There are now three major wildfires burning on the West side of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy