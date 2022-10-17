Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Thick, relentless wildfire smoke leaves Seattle, Portland with worst air quality in the world
SEATTLE - Never before has a sunny and 65-degree day been so uninviting to be outdoors. Thick wildfire smoke that has been draped over parts of the Pacific Northwest for weeks due to relentless fires burning in the Cascades and eastern Washington has become even worse over the Seattle and Portland metro areas, not only rating as the region's worst air quality of the year, but rating as the worst air quality measured anywhere in the world.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
KEPR
La Niña to bring wetter-than-average winter to Pacific Northwest, NOAA says
SEATTLE, Wash. — A third consecutive year of La Niña means drier-than-average conditions in some parts of the country and wetter-than-average conditions in others. You can likely guess which category the Pacific Northwest falls under. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said from December through February, it...
q13fox.com
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday
Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Real autumn weather returns Friday
If you've been craving autumn weather, you'll love our weekend forecast! A new storm system is set to swing through Western Washington Friday, bringing with it lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions. Until then, smoke will remain a problem, especially today. Highs this afternoon will reach for the mid...
q13fox.com
Cleaner air on the way: Rain, wind, & mountain snow help boost air quality Friday
SEATTLE - Clean air is on the way now folks!. Finally, a cold front moving into the Northwest tomorrow will give us just what we need to make sure air quality levels get back in the good zone!. Pictures like the one below will not exist this weekend, and hopefully,...
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
KXL
Wildfire Smoke Again Pollutes Pacific Northwest Air
SEATTLE (AP) – The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. Officials in Seattle sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying smoke from wildfires was causing unhealthy air and that people should limit time outdoors.
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
q13fox.com
Seattle ranks among the worst air quality globally (Part II)
On Wednesday, the air quality in Seattle was ranked worst worldwide, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company that monitors real-time air quality. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews Glory Hammes, CEO of IQAir of North America.
q13fox.com
Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions
SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy." Due to the conditions,...
KUOW
WTF is happening to Seattle fall?
Seattle shattered weather records again over the weekend with a high of 88 on Sunday. But even if you enjoy the sun, it’s hard to have fun when the air is full of wildfire smoke and ash. There are now three major wildfires burning on the West side of...
Preparations underway for flooding, landslides before rain returns to western Washington
RENTON, Wash. — Much of western Washington is looking forward to forecasted rains heading into the weekend, hopeful that it will give some relief from wildfire smoke. But the rain also marks the start of a season that carries potential flood and landslide hazards, which emergency managers are preparing for, especially in areas scarred by fires.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: A strong cold front hits later this week, drastically cooling things down
SEATTLE - We'll be waking up to some patchy fog and cooler temperatures (40s) tomorrow, but we'll clear and warm up in the afternoon! The smoky haze remains in the forecast which is why the *Air Quality Alert* is still in effect until Thursday. Here is a look at your...
KUOW
Eerie, quiet and so much smoke: Darrington mayor reflects on hazardous air quality
A blanket of smoky particles and pollution continued to smother the Puget Sound region Thursday. But if you think your neighborhood has it bad, consider Darrington, in Snohomish County – which sits at the confluence of multiple wildfires. The Air Quality Index there climbed past 450 this week. The...
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
