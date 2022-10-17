BBWAA Releases 2022 Awards Announcement Schedule
The BBWAA has just released when they will announce the winners of their 2022 MLB seasonal awards to include the MVP and Cy Young winners.
Awards season is upon us! Of course the Championship Series and the World Series have to be played out before we get there, but it's something that fans, writers, and players alike contemplate throughout the entire MLB season.
The Baseball Writers' Association of America is the professional organization of baseball journalists that decides each award. Voting members decide who will win each league's MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year awards.
This year Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson very well could be in line to win the Manager of the Year award, after taking over a 21-29 Phillies team on July 3 and managing them to an NLCS berth.
However, his postseason success won't be considered ,voting for the awards takes place at the conclusion of the regular season.
Nevertheless, Thomson's performance will be hard to beat, with New York Mets manager Buck Showalter as the only viable option. Showalter managed the Mets to 101-win season, but were then eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt currently leads the pack for NL MVP, while Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award.
