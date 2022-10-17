ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD: Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting Friday night

By Ryan Martin, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Update: This article was updated Oct. 17, 2022 to include information about the decedent and an arrest made in this case.

A man died in a shooting on the east side Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers learned of the shooting around 9 p.m. They found the man in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, which is a stretch of apartment buildings among a residential area along the busy road.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he died.

He was identified Monday as Calvin Leon Lawson Jr., 32, by the Marion County coroner's office.

Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and preliminarily charged with murder, IMPD announced Monday. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

IMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Gregory Shue at 317-327-3475 or gregory.shue@indy.gov. Anonymous tips also can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

At least 146 people have died of gunshots in criminal homicides in Indianapolis this year. That amounts to more than 85% of the total killed this year.

Contact IndyStar investigative reporter Ryan Martin at ryan.martin@indystar.com or by phone, Signal or WhatsApp at 317-500-4897. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter: @ryanmartin.

