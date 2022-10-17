Cardinals could lose 'Hollywood' Brown, but welcome back DeAndre Hopkins, trade for Robbie Anderson

It didn’t take away the sting from their 2-4 start, which included a 19-9 stinker of a loss Sunday in Seattle, but the Cardinals welcomed some positive news on Monday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back from his six-game suspension and able to practice and play with the team once again. Considering he hasn’t played in a game since Week 14 last season against the Rams when he suffered a sprained MCL, his return seems like a long time coming.

The NFL relaxed some of its rules this year regarding players under suspension, allowing them after half of their suspension to visit team facilities, attend meetings, work with trainers, use the weight and conditioning rooms and meet privately with coaches.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury had already met with Hopkins a few times prior to the player’s official return on Monday as the Cardinals begin preparations for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Saints.

“He’s fired up,” Kingsbury said. “When he’s been here, it’s been high energy, good juice. I’m really excited to see what he brings to the practice field. Business seems to pick up when he’s around. Offensively, defensively, he’s always talking and challenging people. I think he’ll be getting here at the right time.”

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, isn’t the only wide receiver the Cardinals are adding to the active roster. On Monday, they also traded for Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, 29, a seven-year pro who had 95 receptions for 1,096 yards for Carolina in 2020. He had 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown this season.

Reportedly, the Cardinals will send the Panthers a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025 in exchange for Anderson, who was removed from the Panthers’ loss to the Rams on Sunday by interim coach Steve Wilks after getting into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey.

The additions of Hopkins and Anderson couldn’t come at a better time considering the injury news to fellow Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown doesn’t look promising. Brown suffered a foot injury against the Seahawks and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s potentially a season-ending injury. Brown was scheduled for further testing on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

If he’s out for any extended time, it’s a big blow to Kingsbury’s offense. Brown, in his first season with the club following his draft day trade from the Ravens, was enjoying the best start of his career. He ranks fourth in the league with 43 receptions and seventh with 485 receiving yards.

Though losing Brown would hurt, quarterback Kyler Murray has been getting antsy for Hopkins’ return since the wide receiver began showing up in the locker room the past few weeks.

“Every time I see him, I’ve got a big smile on my face,” Murray said last week. “He’s got a big smile, too. Just having him around and understanding how much he loves it and how much he misses it. He’s one of our leaders and we can’t wait to have him back.”

Hopkins has had six 1,000-yard seasons, including his first year with the Cardinals in 2020 when he tied his career high with 115 receptions for 1,407 yards. He had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season despite missing seven games with hamstring and knee issues.

“He’s just one of a kind,” Murray said. “He’s got really long arms and wears like quadruple XL gloves. He’s got an uncanny ability to make the spectacular catches with guys on him. He’s one of the best to ever do it, so to play with a guy like him you just feel confident no matter who’s on him.

“Give him a chance and most of the time he comes down with the ball.”

Wide receiver Rondale Moore said as much as Hopkins will help the Cardinals on game days, he’s just as valuable in and around the locker room and meeting rooms.

“He’s a huge personality, a good person to be around and he just kind of electrifies the room with his presence,” Moore said, adding, “He shares his knowledge and savviness with everyone and doesn’t withhold any information. It’s cool to have a guy like him on your side.”

Kingsbury said Hopkins has told him he’s been on the best training program of his career during the suspension and that it “looks and feels like he took advantage of his time away.” With no full practices scheduled this week because of Thursday night’s game, it could be tricky to get Hopkins the time he needs to be ready for the Saints.

“But he’s a guy you can throw out and expect to make plays, there’s no doubt,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll see how he fits in, but he’s the centerpiece of it. When you’re the No.1 wideout, you’re going to draw some attention."

It figures to take Anderson a bit longer to get up to speed considering he will be learning a new offense with new teammates and a new coaching staff. Hopkins, though, is a special talent with plenty of familiarity in Kingsbury’s system.

“I think Hop is going to bring a lot of great things,” safety Budda Baker said after Sunday’s game. “He’s one of the best receivers in the whole league. To have that guy back is going to be a big problem. Especially me playing defense, I understand defenses and I know when guys have good guys. The type of defenses you have to play with those good players, Hop is going to be sensational coming back.”

