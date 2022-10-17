ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

The Cowboys are a 6.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -300 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions are +245.

The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

NFL Week 7 odds :

The Lions are coming off a bye.

The Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 26-17.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4APk_0icVpSHx00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 7 schedule, television information

