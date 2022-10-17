ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Jaguars are -165 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Giants are +140.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

NFL Week 7 odds :

The Giants are coming off a 24-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 34-27.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 7 schedule, television information

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 7 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

NFL power rankings: New York Giants, New York Jets make statements with big wins

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

