Good Samaritan to host cancer screenings in November

Good Samaritan will be offering two cancer screening events this November. The first is a free screening mammogram event at the Breast Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. The second is a skin cancer screening on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Breast Care Center Manager, Crystal Beadles, said the free mammogram screening event is being made possible through grant funding from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT).

“We are extremely grateful for IBCAT for their continued grant support to help patients in our community receive a mammogram,” she added. “This event is for those who do not have insurance or who are underinsured and they can’t afford a mammogram.”

The mammogram screening event will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Breast Care Center at Good Samaritan, 520 S. Seventh Street. Interested patients must call the Breast Care Center at 812-885-3627 to be screened for eligibility in order to schedule.

On Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., Good Samaritan providers will be offering a free skin cancer screening at the Vincennes Orthopedics clinic located in Good Samaritan’s Health Pavilion. Drs. Cassandra Lacher, Scott Stine, Kristin Mahan and Allyson Wehrheim, PA, will be performing the screenings.

Scott Stine, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Good Samaritan Physician Network, said that skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.

“The good news is that when cancer is found and treated early, it can be cured,” he added. “For any suspicious lesions, our providers will be recommending the appropriate referrals to have the lesion addressed.”

Community members who have a concerning spot they wish to have examined, can register for this free screening online at gshvin.org/skinscreening or by calling 812-885-8753.