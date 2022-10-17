ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern. BRPD says there are multiple shooting victims and none of their injuries appear to be life threatening. A large police presence and EMS can be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD is asking for help in 2017 homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving homicide that happened on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Detectives say they were called out during the late hours to a BREC park in the 5800 block of Monarch Avenue to investigate a shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in crash after driver flees traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Wednesday evening. The attempt was made in the 4600 block of Shelley St at approximately 5:30 p.m. BRPD said, “The vehicle that was attempting to be stopped disregarded the officers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former reserve Gonzales Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer accused of domestic battery earlier in October. Online records showed Michael Ray Britt, 31, of Prairieville was booked Oct. 13 on domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and violations of protective orders. According to records, he was released Oct. 20. Britt...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after 5-year-old child shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a five-year-old child to the hospital on Monday, Oct. 17. Antoine Muse, 24, was charged with negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD. Investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy