Ascension deputies arrest man in Sunday road rage beating that hospitalized man with cancer
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused of a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man. Bryan Cage, 37, of Zachary, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said. Scott Gray, 59, the...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in road rage incident has history of violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bryan Cage, the man accused of brutally beating an Ascension Parish cancer patient following a road rage incident is locked up days after the encounter. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre credits the public and good police work for the arrest. “He’s sitting in the Ascension...
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Jasper Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at a location on Jasper Ave. Deputies were seen at the scene around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. EBRSO said there were no reported shooting victims or injuries...
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern. BRPD says there are multiple shooting victims and none of their injuries appear to be life threatening. A large police presence and EMS can be...
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
Man dies after stepping into path of 18-wheeler, investigators say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by an 18-wheeler on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified the man as John S. Higginbotham, 69, with no known address. The crash happened on O’Neal Lane at Florida Boulevard...
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
Man Arrested For Accidental Shooting Of Five-Year-Old Girl In Baton Rouge
A man is in custody for accidentally shooting a five-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. Baton Rouge police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the reported shooting on North 49th Street near Gus Young Avenue. Officers arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring. The girl was...
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD is asking for help in 2017 homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving homicide that happened on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Detectives say they were called out during the late hours to a BREC park in the 5800 block of Monarch Avenue to investigate a shooting.
BRPD officer hurt in crash after driver flees traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Wednesday evening. The attempt was made in the 4600 block of Shelley St at approximately 5:30 p.m. BRPD said, “The vehicle that was attempting to be stopped disregarded the officers...
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
Former Opelousas police officer accused of beating Black teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, a white Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen while he was restrained in a hospital bed, has been convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office. Andrepont was accused of striking Jonah Coleman, 18 in the face, throat, right...
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
5-year-old shot on N. 49th Street; man arrested, Baton Rouge Police say
A five-year-old was shot Monday on N. 49th Street, but is expected to make a full recovery Baton Rouge police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. 49th St., after a call about shots fired on Monday, Lt. Don Coppola, police spokesperson, said. "We later learned that a...
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
Former reserve Gonzales Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge
Ascension Parish deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer accused of domestic battery earlier in October. Online records showed Michael Ray Britt, 31, of Prairieville was booked Oct. 13 on domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and violations of protective orders. According to records, he was released Oct. 20. Britt...
Man arrested after 5-year-old child shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a five-year-old child to the hospital on Monday, Oct. 17. Antoine Muse, 24, was charged with negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD. Investigators...
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
