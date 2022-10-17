Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different
Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Odds, keys, and predictions
The Miami Heat are looking to bounce back from an opening night defeat to the Chicago Bulls as they meet their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Friday evening in the FTX Arena. This will be the first matchup of the year, as the last time these two teams were on the court together was in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship game last season.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0