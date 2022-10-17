Thoreau was treated to a free rock/metal show Oct. 8 at Lil’s Diner to encourage the youth to get out and vote for the upcoming November election. Bearing the cold and doing whatever it took to warm up, a pretty decent crowd came out to hear some great rock and metal music from local bands. Temperatures that night read around 42 degrees and it showed as a few people were covering up with blankets while others were seated in their cars warming up listening to music.

THOREAU, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO