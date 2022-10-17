Read full article on original website
Trying to stay warm?
A woman stole 35 blankets from Turquoise Canyon and did not show up for her court date. On Sept. 14, around 12 pm, Gallup Police Officer Daniel Brown was dispatched to Turquoise Canyon, 3800 E. Hwy. 66, when the business manager called Metro Dispatch and reported that a woman, who was later identified as Monica Nolasco, had walked into the store and stolen some blankets.
WEEKLY DWI REPORT
Gallup Police stopped a vehicle that was speeding and swerving across the road, which led to Brett Louis, 26, of Gallup, being charged with his third DWI. Officer Aaron Marquez was patrolling eastbound on Maloney Avenue when he saw a white Lexus GS3 driving east and swerving in and out of the median. The vehicle reportedly spun out trying to do a U-turn at the intersection of Maloney Avenue and McKinley Drive.
Police search for missing man
The Gallup Police are asking for the public's help in finding Eric Quandelacey. Eric was last seen leaving Zuni on the morning of Oct. 15. Eric left his grandmother's house and told her he was going to get a haircut in Gallup. He has not been heard from since. He allegedly had been having some relationship problems and was upset over his father's recent death.
Milan man in hot water over badger photo
MILAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Milan man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he posted a photo of himself with a dead badger. According to a criminal complaint, a Game and Fish conservation officer spotted the photo on Zacharia Copeland’s Facebook page last month. Investigators learned Copeland did not have a proper trappers’ license. He […]
Community Calendar Oct. 21 - Oct. 27, 2022
CREATIVE CORNER - ORIGAMI FLEXTANGLE. 3 pm @ Main Library (115 W. Hill Ave.) Create a paper puzzle using origami techniques. Courses are geared towards ages 13-years and up. Email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call (505) 863-1291 for more information.
IHS announces new CEO of Gallup Indian Medical Center
The Indian Health Service announced the appointment of Cmdr. Pamela Detsoi-Smiley as the chief executive officer of the Gallup Indian Medical Center on Oct. 7. The center is located on the border of the Navajo Reservation and is one of the largest IHS facilities, serving a user population of over 42,000.
Suspect who led New Mexico State Police on dangerous chase is on the run
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading police on a dangerous 28-mile chase along I-40 is on the run again. A state police officer spotted the driver later identified as Conner Greene weaving in and out of traffic on westbound I-40 near Grants in February. At one point he even slams into a white SUV […]
The 90% solution
Getting speed humps installed on your block just got a little easier – 10% easier, to be exact. The issue bounced into the spotlight earlier this year when a handful of Mentmore residents who are tired of people speeding on Box Canyon Avenue asked the city council to revisit the 100% buy-in requirement for a block to get the humps. One resident on their block is a holdout.
Crowd ‘Rock the Vote’ in Thoreau
Thoreau was treated to a free rock/metal show Oct. 8 at Lil’s Diner to encourage the youth to get out and vote for the upcoming November election. Bearing the cold and doing whatever it took to warm up, a pretty decent crowd came out to hear some great rock and metal music from local bands. Temperatures that night read around 42 degrees and it showed as a few people were covering up with blankets while others were seated in their cars warming up listening to music.
Water rate hike still in limbo, inching closer
A planned increase in Gallup water rates still looms, but how big the bump will be when it is expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, is still an open question. Gallup City Council must weigh the hardship of a rate hike on some consumers against financing needed repairs and upgrades throughout the city’s antiquated water system.
Shiprock, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
