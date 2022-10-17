Read full article on original website
Related
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
publicradioeast.org
Outer Banks landmark destroyed by fire
In the Outer Banks, the Futuro House, also called the Frisco UFO or spaceship, was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday night. (Photos: Frisco Volunteer Fire Department) In the Outer Banks, the Futuro House, also called the Frisco UFO or spaceship, was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday night. Officials...
country1037fm.com
Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach
Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Bulls & BBQ returns to Currituck County Rural Center on Nov. 5
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out for our Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point, NC. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5th, 2022, from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.
Centre Daily
Terrified fish by the thousands throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish...
Home from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ on the market
RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember that famous movie about the spot on the Outer Banks from Nicholas Sparks’ movie? If you’ve got the cash, it can be yours. It is one of North Carolina’s most recognizable properties. The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, “Nights in Rodanthe” has […]
Bluefish Blitz: Thousands of fish wash ashore on Ocracoke Island
According to UNC Institute of Marine Science's Dr. Janet Nye, the blitz is considered 'normal behavior.'
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Board approves development moratorium
Town and county officials at odds during public hearing. During its Oct. 19 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a 150-day moratorium that temporarily halts development in the C-2 General Commercial district and within the Historic Character Area between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12 from Hollowell Street to Danube Street. Single-family and duplex homes are exempt from the moratorium.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH photographer Eve Turek connects art and soul
Eve Turek expresses gratitude through her work as a photographer, writer and teacher. The Kill Devil Hills resident recently had an essay published in a volume of Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Gratitude List. It summarizes her journey to discover beauty through the ups and downs of life. “Sometimes...
How North Carolina’s Outer Banks are shoring up against climate change (Part 2)
In Dare County, North Carolina – home to the state’s iconic Outer Banks beaches – close to a dozen houses are now uninhabitable. To fortify the coastline, they’re replenishing beaches with sand dredged from the ocean. The expensive project is buying time, experts tell NBC News’ Anne Thompson, but they say it’s not a solution.Oct. 17, 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Petunia June LLC from Shook Gloria S/013575000—Lot 29 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$318,700/Improved Residential. Elms David from Newcomb Gary A Ttee/008322000—Lot 68 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 1/$1,075,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bustios Jorge Ernesto from Garrett David Todd Co Ttee/017252000—Lot 7 Blk 5 Tower Beach/$471,900/Improved Residential. Gray Jessica from Cargill Anna...
outerbanksvoice.com
Early voting begins Oct. 20 at three Dare sites
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 5. Three sites will be open for in-person early voting. Here is the information from the Dare County Board of Elections Office. One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from...
Comments / 0