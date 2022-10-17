LSU vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Week 8

The Tigers bounced back from their first loss in SEC play against

in a big way on Saturday.

Playing on the road against the Florida Gators in the Swamp, LSU survived a shootout thanks to an electric game from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who accounted for nearly 400 total yards and six touchdowns in a 45-35 win.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers this week. They return to the comfortable confines of Death Valley, but they welcome a top-10 opponent into Baton Rouge in Ole Miss. The Rebels are 7-0 on the year led by USC transfer quarterback Jaxon Dart, as well as a talented run game spearheaded by Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.

LSU didn’t fare well in its first shot against a top-10 team in the Vols, but their game against the No. 7 Rebels is essentially a pick-em matchup according to Vegas heading toward the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

The lines

LSU opens as just a one-point underdog at home with an even money line. The over/under is set at 64.5, meaning Vegas thinks this one will be a shootout.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Ole Miss

-1

-105

O 64.5

-110

-110

LSU

-115

U 64.5

-110

-110

Injury Report

LSU could be set to get a couple of key players back, as Major Burns, Garrett Dellinger and Armoni Goodwin — all of whom have missed multiple contests — could make their returns this weekend, though that has not been confirmed.

Receiver Jack Bech left Saturday’s game and returned to the sideline in street clothes. Coach Brian Kelly said that he re-aggravated a strain in his lower back, but it doesn’t sound like his injury is serious.

The only major injury for the Rebels comes to running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who has missed the last four contests but wasn’t a major part of the carry rotation.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: October 22, 2022

October 22, 2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

fuboTV (watch here) Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

The Tigers really showed a lot of signs of progress in the win over Florida, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Daniels took a step forward as a passer, and if he can play like that moving forward, LSU will be dangerous. The defense is a bit more concerning, as it allowed more than 200 yards on the ground to the Gators and faces another tough test in Ole Miss. But this is essentially an even spread, and I think LSU can get it done at home this time around.

Prediction: LSU 35, Ole Miss 31

