Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer
UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Pleasant (Union Township, MI)
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant that claimed a life. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was driving his 2012 Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road.
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
Deputies Identify Man Killed In Isabella County Crash
UPDATE 10/18/22 11:45 a.m. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a series of crashes on US-127. Deputies say a car vs. deer crash on Monday morning led to more crashes, one of them fatal. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed...
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Mid-Michigan man hit, killed by SUV while inspecting car's damage from collision with deer
A Mid-Michigan man is dead after being hit by a car while inspecting the damage to his car moments after hitting a deer near Mt. Pleasant early Monday morning.
wbrn.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
WNEM
Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
wbrn.com
Reed City Police Blotter: 10/2-10/16
School liaison officer responded to a complaint of a damaged bus seat and a vape device found. The matter us under investigation. Officer was dispatched to a report of a woman having difficulty walking. The individual has a medical. disability and was ok. School liaison officer responded to a student...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father
FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
Bay County man who fired gun in house, pointed it at preteen gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man who fired a gun in his home and pointed the weapon at a preteen’s head has received jail time and probation, nearly three years after his crimes. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Oct. 17, sentenced Jason...
Lake County deputies investigate suspicious shooting death
Lake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Comments / 0