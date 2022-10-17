ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wbrn.com

Reed City Police Blotter: 10/2-10/16

School liaison officer responded to a complaint of a damaged bus seat and a vape device found. The matter us under investigation. Officer was dispatched to a report of a woman having difficulty walking. The individual has a medical. disability and was ok. School liaison officer responded to a student...
REED CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
FREMONT, MI
The Saginaw News

Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5

TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
OWOSSO, MI
9&10 News

80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
EVART, MI

