LOUISVILLE OH- If you watched Louisville softball over the last two seasons you would quickly discover that there’s something special on their roster. Matti Benson made her name known as one of the best softball players in the area, and in Louisville’s program history. After an impressive 2022 spring, and a productive summer in travel ball, Benson has found a future home at the next level. Benson will be heading to the Big Ten to be a Maryland Terrapin. Benson was highly recruited this off-season being seen on college visits at tons of power five programs. In the end it was Maryland that made the biggest impact, and that’s where she will continue her athletic and academic career. Benson was ranked 27th in the class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.

LOUISVILLE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO