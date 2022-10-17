Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW DOESN’T FALTER TO CONFERENCE FOE
COLUMBIANA OH- They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. That is exactly what Lakeview would have to do if they wanted a trip to the district semifinals. The Bulldogs didn’t waiver an inch as they swept Poland for the third time this season to advance. (25-13 25-15 25-9)
ysnlive.com
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL SWEEPS PAST THE EAGLES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Campbell was not phased by the start of tournament time. They got right to work on Wednesday night as they played United on a neutral court in Garfield. The Red Devils were able to get in and get out with a sweep of the Eagles to move on to the next round. (25-14 25-18 25-16)
ysnlive.com
MORE RECORDS FALL AS REBELS GO ON TO DISTRICTS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview Volleyball has seen a lot of records fall this season as they have stormed to a 20-2 record. In their sectional final against Waterloo on Thursday night they saw another record broken as Abbey Emch eclipsed the most kills any Rebel has had in a season. Emch now sits at 367 kills. The previous record was held by MacKenzie Daub at 362. The Rebels swept their way to victory. (25-4 25-3 25-3)
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS SEASON STAYS ALIVE
MENTOR OH- South Range has been the upset team of the district so far this season. The 11th seeded Raiders beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight night beating the 8 seed LaBrae in straight sets. (25-15 25-10 25-23) The Raiders were led on offense by Maria Primavera...
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS WIN THIRD MATCH OVER SALEM TO ADVANCE
BELOIT OH- The Warriors took care of business at home over EBC rival Salem in an OHSAA Sectional tournament winning in three sets 25-17, 25-12, and 25-20. The win moves the Warriors record to 17-5 on the season and a trip to the sectional finals on Saturday. West Branch saw...
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH KRISTA NESBITT
CANFIELD OH- The tournament always brings a sense of urgency to locker rooms. That is especially true for Canfield. Their roster is full of seniors who simply don’t want to say goodbye to their season. They’ve spent all year sharpening their skills against a brutal schedule. Canfield may have dropped down to division 2, but their schedule still reflects that of a division 1 school. That schedule has zero easy wins on it. The Cardinals have brought an energetic drive to their practices leading up to tournament time. They got their first round win over Ravenna and now look forward to a game against Perry. That will be Thursday at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW CELEBRATES FINAL GAME ON HOME COURT
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview was voted as the four seed in the OHSAA Division 3 Northeast district. In a tough bracket full of state ranked teams, momentum is important. Lakeview took plenty of momentum forward as they celebrated their final game on their home floor with a sweep to move on to the next round. (25-6 25-8 25-11)
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH ALISHA AUER
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview didn’t miss a beat this season. Coming off a season where they were one of the most dominant programs around, they continued to roll in 2022. The Rebels finished with a 20-2 record on the year, and completed yet another MVAC championship. They didn’t lose a set inside of the conference. They lost 2 of their last 4 games though, raising some eye brows. But coach Auer didn’t panic, and neither did her team. They went right back to practice and are ready for a big tournament run. Crestview will play Waterloo in the sectional final on Thursday at 6:00.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE HAS NO RUST AFTER FIRST ROUND BYE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve is the top seed in their district bracket. They elected to take a bye straight in to the sectional final. There was no rust from the time off as the Blue Devils swiftly swept Windham to punch a ticket to the district semifinal. (25-10 25-13 25-7)
ysnlive.com
CAPTAIN CROOM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The 2022 high school football regular season will conclude this week across the state of Ohio, and the Austintown Fitch Falcons will honor their seniors on Friday night against the Warren G. Harding Raiders. Arthur Croom, a multi-sport athlete at Fitch, has been a vocal leader for the Falcons on-and-off the. field this season, and will once again try to help guide his squad towards victory.
ysnlive.com
BENSON TO BE A TERRAPIN
LOUISVILLE OH- If you watched Louisville softball over the last two seasons you would quickly discover that there’s something special on their roster. Matti Benson made her name known as one of the best softball players in the area, and in Louisville’s program history. After an impressive 2022 spring, and a productive summer in travel ball, Benson has found a future home at the next level. Benson will be heading to the Big Ten to be a Maryland Terrapin. Benson was highly recruited this off-season being seen on college visits at tons of power five programs. In the end it was Maryland that made the biggest impact, and that’s where she will continue her athletic and academic career. Benson was ranked 27th in the class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD THE ONLY TIGERS MOVING ON
SALINEVILLE OH- Springfield and Newton Falls got paired up in the first round of the Division 4 Columbiana district tournament. As the 7 seed, Springfield came in to the matchup the favorites on paper. The Tigers turned paper into reality as they beat Newton Falls in four sets. 25-13 25-18 25-27 25-16)
ysnlive.com
RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE
AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
ysnlive.com
BRUNN BRINGS HER BEST
CAMPBELL OH- There is plenty of talent to talk about on the volleyball court this season. It’s easy to let a few names get lost in the shuffle. We don’t want Kendall Brunn from Campbell to be one of those players. Brunn has quietly become one of the best players in the area. The numbers don’t lie. Brunn has over 300 kills on the season for the Red Devils.
ysnlive.com
REBELS RIP OFF WIN TO OPEN TOURNAMENT
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview has high hopes in this years OHSAA tournament. They know they have to take it one step at a time. They took care of step one on Tuesday as they swept Beachwood to advance to the sectional finals. (25-5 25-7 25-13) Grace Auer led the offense this...
ysnlive.com
QUAKERS SNEAK THROUGH FIRST ROUND
SALEM OH- It’s tournament time on the soccer field! The Salem Quakers got their run going on Monday night against a tough West Geauga team. It was a battle, as every tournament game is but eventually Salem was able to get by with a 1-0 victory to advance. Scoring...
ysnlive.com
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER WITH MIKE POLDER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – It’s Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming into this week off a hard-fought 42-20 victory over Boardman a week ago. This week is a very familiar opponent for the Falcons in the Warren G. Harding Raiders. Fitch has faced Harding four times in the last two years, with each season featuring a regular season meeting and then one in the playoffs. The Raiders boast a 2-7 record this season, but the Falcons understand that this will be no easy game to close out the regular season.
ysnlive.com
THE JOURNEY OF ORTIZ
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback Caleb Ortiz sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his high school journey. Ortiz grew up in the northeastern Ohio area, until moving down south to the sunshine state of Florida when he was in sixth grade. Ortiz then moved back to Canfield for high school and has rejoined the Canfield football team for his senior season. He talks about falling back in love with the game, some teammates he has leaned on since arriving back, and his overall experience in Canfield. Check out this player profile brought to you by:
Comments / 0