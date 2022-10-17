ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai couple to move to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
Ojai residents for 11 years, Brian and Lisa Berman have packed their boxes of clothing and art to prepare for their next destination: Poland.

The couple is headed to Oswiecim, Poland to work with Ukrainian refugees as part of the nonprofit One Humanity Institute. They will be based at the House of Hope, a bakery-turned-refugee housing center located near Auschwitz, site of the infamous Nazi concentration camps when Germany occupied Poland.

"Most people think that we're crazy to go over there. It's not like we have our heads in the sand," said Brian Berman, 73. "We are aware of the situation and how all of Europe is greatly affected by the war in Ukraine."

Brian Berman had worked with One Humanity co-founder Nina Meyerhof on a prior project 33 years ago. They recently reconnected over a Zoom call, and she urged him and his wife to join the organization when the Ojai house they were renting was sold.

Brian and Lisa Berman met in 2002 in Germany during a Jewish and German reconciliation program to heal the wounds from World War II. They're excited to go to Poland.

"There are still huge, huge dangers that are afoot, and we'll do our work to hold everybody we need in compassion and love, which is really why we're going because we feel that's a way we can contribute," he said.

The couple will work in what is being called a peace lab set up with computers on tables where Ukrainian children will maintain their education with online Ukrainian teachers.

"The intent is that initially we will create programs with international organizations that want to spread the work of peace through that setting, and we're very passionate and honored that we get to do that," Brian Berman said.

He said they also plan to meet people from around the world as nonprofit representatives in conferences.

A good fit

Janice Hall, who works on a leadership nonprofit team, said the Bermans are a good fit for the organization's vision.

Their experience in working with art, youths, as well as trauma and intergenerational issues, will all play a part as they help manage the facilities with refugee families, she said.

Hall said her organization feels honored the couple is making such a huge and dramatic move. Even though Brian Berman doesn't speak Polish, everyone is learning how to connect culturally, she said.

"I see them working with students right now in the House of Hope as well as the local community. ... These are crazy times. We didn't expect to have a war. We didn't expect to have a House of Hope for Ukrainian refugees. Brian and Lisa didn't expect to sell their house and move to Poland but they feel a calling that's greater than them," Hall said.

Lisa Berman, 67, said the move isn't temporary.

"Clearly, we see the next five years for sure we're going to be there," said Lisa Berman, a naturopathic doctor.

At the Oct. 11 Ojai City Council meeting, Mayor Betsy Stix gave the couple a proclamation on behalf of the city recognizing their accomplishments, including helping to designate the city as the 99th International City of Peace, facilitating community listening circles and organizing an International Peace Day.

"You're really an inspiration to our community. We love you and thank you so much for all you've done for us and wishing you all the best in Poland," Stix said.

They will fly to Kraków on Oct. 27 and stay in short-term housing until the end of the year. To prepare for the trip, Brian Berman sold some of his art on Oct. 10 during a free Ojai studio artist tour.

"This has been my life's work other than my peace work, and I call this art for peace," Brian Berman said.

The Bermans said Ojai holds a special place in their heart.

"I get very emotional thinking about leaving Ojai. This town for the last 11 years has been a place where we felt completely free to do our work for peace and to have a community that has supported us in our peace efforts," Brian Berman said.

Lisa Berman said they would take the spirit of Ojai to Poland.

"Life is a work in progress. Ojai is a work in progress. Keep going. We will visit often for sure," she said.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

