The Detroit Pistons are feeling good after their opening night win over the Orlando Magic, but they have a much tougher challenge tonight on the road against the Knicks. The Knicks destroyed the Pistons in the first preseason game of the season when Detroit couldn’t take care of the ball or make a shot, but that is all in the past now and the Pistons looked much better in their first regular season game against Orlando.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO