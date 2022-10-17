Guess they should have tried to find facts or evidence instead of wasting taxpayer dollars and time and doing nothing to help Americans for two years. Democrats sealed their fates in November. Bye.
what surprised me, was all the people involved. in pre planning to over turn the election. also when , Pelosi was calling different governors, and pence while the riot was happening. with , scalise, thune, and McConnell, standing next to her. many Republicans were in the same room as Pelosi. while she was calling for help
So you know he won't testify, what's the problem, why won't he testify, he could bring all that overwhelming proof of election fraud, he can show phone records that he called the National Guard and Nancy canceled them, he can show texts that he told them not to go and hang Mike Pence. Where is his proof, we want to see it!! THERE IS NO PROOF HE'S INNOCENT THAT'S WHY HE WON'T TESTIFY, NOW THAT YOU FAILED IN YOUR OWN DEFENSE GO FINISH BLOWING TRUMP AND MAYBE HE WILL FORGIVE YOU
Comments / 34