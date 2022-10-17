ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 34

commonsense
3d ago

Guess they should have tried to find facts or evidence instead of wasting taxpayer dollars and time and doing nothing to help Americans for two years. Democrats sealed their fates in November. Bye.

Reply(1)
17
Linda Rojo
3d ago

what surprised me, was all the people involved. in pre planning to over turn the election. also when , Pelosi was calling different governors, and pence while the riot was happening. with , scalise, thune, and McConnell, standing next to her. many Republicans were in the same room as Pelosi. while she was calling for help

Reply(6)
13
MoonStar
3d ago

So you know he won't testify, what's the problem, why won't he testify, he could bring all that overwhelming proof of election fraud, he can show phone records that he called the National Guard and Nancy canceled them, he can show texts that he told them not to go and hang Mike Pence. Where is his proof, we want to see it!! THERE IS NO PROOF HE'S INNOCENT THAT'S WHY HE WON'T TESTIFY, NOW THAT YOU FAILED IN YOUR OWN DEFENSE GO FINISH BLOWING TRUMP AND MAYBE HE WILL FORGIVE YOU

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
GEORGIA STATE

