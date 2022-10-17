Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
Enik Alley Documentary Highlights Beloved Arts Venue That Was Home To Black Gay D.C.
Near the corner of 8th and I in Northeast D.C., there’s a two-story cottage that’s currently for rent. It’s a pleasant home staged with neutral, magazine-friendly decor that seems like a fairly typical example of D.C. real estate, but beneath its trendy, exposed brick walls is a more radical history. More than 30 years ago, this property was known as the Enik Alley Coffeehouse (named for cross streets Eighth, Ninth, I, and K), and it was a crucial arts venue for the Black gay community.
bethesdamagazine.com
A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023
On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Rusty The Red Panda, The National Zoo’s Former Escape Artist, Has Died
Rusty, the beloved red panda who made headlines in 2013 for escaping the National Zoo, has died. The Pueblo Zoo in Colorado announced his passing on Tuesday, describing him as a “curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo.” Rusty was about 10 years old — he was born in 2012, at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska.
There’s A SkeleTON Of Ways To Celebrate Halloween Around D.C. This Year
THURSDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: Pull out the popcorn, because it’s movie night at Legacy DC. On Oct. 20 the movie-of-the-night is Jennifer’s Body, followed by Us on Oct. 21. Expect popcorn, candy, and free herbal gifts. Ages 21+. (Legacy DC; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; $5) FIND YOUR BOO: Head...
mymcmedia.org
Jeannette Black, Mother of Comedian Lewis Black, Dies at Age 104
Jeannette Black, mother of comedian and Silver Spring native Lewis Black, died in her sleep October 10 her son announced on Twitter Wednesday. Mrs. Black turned 104 on September 8. “She was a ferocious angel. When i perform you can hear her from time to time. Sarcasm was her sword....
National Women’s History Museum Will Install Its First Physical Exhibit At D.C.’s MLK Library
A crew installs “Breaking the Glass Ceiling,” a shattered glass portrait of VP Kamala Harris at the MLK Library in downtown D.C. The National Women’s History Museum will house its first physical exhibit on the ground floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. this spring, and the first piece of art has already been installed: a shattered-glass sculpture of Vice President Kamala Harris, standing over 8.5 feet tall and stretching 7 feet wide.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
WTOP
‘HBCU Roadshow’ at Howard University aims to boost health outcomes for Black Americans
People on the campus of Howard University in D.C. for homecoming this weekend will be greeted on the yard by the Gilead Sciences HBCU Roadshow – an effort to engage students, faculty, staff and alumni with information about sexual health and breast cancer awareness. So why is a global...
WATCH: Washington Commanders raffle winner says his $14,000 prize check bounced
A Washington Commanders fan who won the team’s 50/50 raffle said the check bounced when he finally went to cash it in.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
fox5dc.com
Residents 'living in fear' after string of arsons at DC apartment complex
WASHINGTON - A string of potential arsons at an apartment complex near Navy Yard has neighbors fearing for their safety. People living at The Bixby Apartments told FOX 5 Thursday they're frustrated and scared. They said a man whose sister lives there and has a key to her apartment has...
GoFundMe Fundraiser Established for Peet’s Coffee Staff
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the staff of Peet’s Coffee in downtown Silver Spring, which will close on Oct. 30. The café’s baristas, who were informed of the closure last week, are being laid off without severance, according to the fundraiser’s description. “On...
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
Hilltop
‘Let Me See You Walk!’ 2022 Homecoming Fashion Show
The 2022 Homecoming fashion show, which takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cramton Auditorium, is once again fast approaching. Although the theme of this year’s fashion show is known to be titled “MEC Gala,” Cambridge Dantzler, the executive coordinator for this year’s Homecoming fashion show, encourages students and alumni to “expect the unexpected.”
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
