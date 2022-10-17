ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon

When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
DCist

Enik Alley Documentary Highlights Beloved Arts Venue That Was Home To Black Gay D.C.

Near the corner of 8th and I in Northeast D.C., there’s a two-story cottage that’s currently for rent. It’s a pleasant home staged with neutral, magazine-friendly decor that seems like a fairly typical example of D.C. real estate, but beneath its trendy, exposed brick walls is a more radical history. More than 30 years ago, this property was known as the Enik Alley Coffeehouse (named for cross streets Eighth, Ninth, I, and K), and it was a crucial arts venue for the Black gay community.
bethesdamagazine.com

A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023

On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
DCist

Rusty The Red Panda, The National Zoo’s Former Escape Artist, Has Died

Rusty, the beloved red panda who made headlines in 2013 for escaping the National Zoo, has died. The Pueblo Zoo in Colorado announced his passing on Tuesday, describing him as a “curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo.” Rusty was about 10 years old — he was born in 2012, at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska.
DCist

National Women’s History Museum Will Install Its First Physical Exhibit At D.C.’s MLK Library

A crew installs “Breaking the Glass Ceiling,” a shattered glass portrait of VP Kamala Harris at the MLK Library in downtown D.C. The National Women’s History Museum will house its first physical exhibit on the ground floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. this spring, and the first piece of art has already been installed: a shattered-glass sculpture of Vice President Kamala Harris, standing over 8.5 feet tall and stretching 7 feet wide.
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
Hilltop

‘Let Me See You Walk!’ 2022 Homecoming Fashion Show

The 2022 Homecoming fashion show, which takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cramton Auditorium, is once again fast approaching. Although the theme of this year’s fashion show is known to be titled “MEC Gala,” Cambridge Dantzler, the executive coordinator for this year’s Homecoming fashion show, encourages students and alumni to “expect the unexpected.”
fox5dc.com

Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday

WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition

Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
popville.com

“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”

“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
