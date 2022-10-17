ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

James Franklin wants Big Ten to act after halftime incident at Michigan

James Franklin wants the Big Ten to make sure a halftime incident like Saturday never happens again, and he’s blaming the one tunnel at Michigan Stadium for facilitating it. Speaking Tuesday to reporters in State College, the Penn State head coach called on the conference to create new policy that would separate teams returning up the tunnel during halftime and post-game procedures.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend. Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over

Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot

Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 8

College football upset picks for a light Week 8 slate in the sport but with several ranked teams in danger of dropping a game they’re favored in. Fans got one of the biggest upsets that we’ll see in college football this season as Tennessee slayed the dragon and upended Alabama. Don’t worry, Crimson Tide fans — there won’t be another upset alert this week as I suspect the Tide to boat-race an overrated Mississippi State team in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
