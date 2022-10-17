Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
wkar.org
Charlotte's mayor would serve four years under ballot proposal
Voters in Charlotte will decide on a measure that would change the term of the city’s mayor from two years to four. Charlotte has a city manager form of government. The mayor’s main responsibility is to run council meetings. Mike Armitage was appointed mayor in the summer of...
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
lansingcitypulse.com
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
wkar.org
Planned solar array will power state warehouse complex in Lansing
Officials have broken ground on a new solar array in Lansing that will provide power to the state warehouse complex. The Department of Technology, Management and Budget runs six buildings that store equipment to maintain state office facilities and their grounds. The solar array will consist of 334 panels providing...
Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Lansing car wash transforms into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
The “Tunnel of Terror” will give you plenty of scares and leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.
Accused Saginaw gang member gets probation for pulling gun on teen who wore wrong color
SAGINAW, MI — An accused Saginaw gang member has received a probationary sentence for pointing a gun at a teen who wore the wrong colors. However, as he was a parolee when he committed his latest offense, he still has some prison time in his future. Saginaw County Circuit...
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
I-94, U.S. 127 lanes closing for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Parts of U.S. 127 and I-94 are reducing to one lane in Jackson County. A single-lane closure is planned for each direction of U.S. 127 from Springport Road to Parnall Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
