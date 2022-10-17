ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
wkar.org

Charlotte's mayor would serve four years under ballot proposal

Voters in Charlotte will decide on a measure that would change the term of the city’s mayor from two years to four. Charlotte has a city manager form of government. The mayor’s main responsibility is to run council meetings. Mike Armitage was appointed mayor in the summer of...
CHARLOTTE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race

The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
wkar.org

Planned solar array will power state warehouse complex in Lansing

Officials have broken ground on a new solar array in Lansing that will provide power to the state warehouse complex. The Department of Technology, Management and Budget runs six buildings that store equipment to maintain state office facilities and their grounds. The solar array will consist of 334 panels providing...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

