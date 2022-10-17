ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans to build new $2.1B stadium with goal of opening in 2026

By Kelly Broderick, Caroline Sutton, Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkdOi_0icVn0GK00

A long-awaited decision about Nissan Stadium has finally been made: The Titans are on track to get a new home.

On Monday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announced they have come to an agreement for a new enclosed stadium to be built directly east of the current Nissan Stadium.

According to the city, this proposal benefits city taxpayers by ending the lease agreement for the current Nissan Stadium. Right now, Nashville is legally obligated to provide a "first-class" stadium until 2039.

With hefty renovation needed, the team was facing a $1.75 to 1.95 billion price tag to keep up the stadium over the remaining 17 years of the Titans contract.

“This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety,” said Mayor Cooper. “Doing nothing was not a legal option for us, and renovating the current stadium proved to be financially irresponsible, so we are proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium — not by your family.”

In this agreement, the Titans will waive outstanding bills to the tune of $32 million that is owed by the city for the construction and maintenance of the existing Nissan Stadium made over recent years. Additionally, the team will pay off the remaining $30 million in bonds owed on the existing stadium.

Mayor Cooper joined NewsChannel 5 This Morning on Tuesday to discuss why the decision was made to build a new stadium and how he feels it will benefit the city.

Watch his interview in the video player below:

Mayor John Cooper discusses plans for new Titans stadium

Funding for the new stadium will come from four sources: football-related, the state, hospitality and stadium and campus sales.

By the numbers, $840 million and any construction overruns will come from the Titans, NFL and PSL sales while $500 million will come from the state's one-time contribution.

According to the proposal, the remaining $760 million will come from revenue bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority.

This comes to a total of $2.1 billion, which is in line with an estimate given by Tennessee Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill in May.

These are set to be repaid through the revenue streams like hospitality, stadium and campus sales. The revenue stream means there can't be a referendum like there was in 1996 for the original stadium. NewsChannel 5 analyst Pat Nolan said the 1996 stadium came from general obligation bonds, not revenue bonds.

What Does This Mean For Nashville's East Bank?

This agreement would mean Metro regains control of 66 acres of land along the bank of the Cumberland River, which includes the site of the current Nissan Stadium.

Plans are in the works to redevelop the area into a large park, greenways, affordable housing and more.

Earlier this year, city planners released details on the plan, dubbed "Imagine East Bank" that had been in the works for nearly two years.

Several projects are already under development, providing a catalyst to redesign the corridor which sits across the Cumberland River from Nashville's downtown: 111 N. First Street, Oracle, Cayce Place and now the new Titans stadium.

Much of the plans for Imagine East Bank have hinged on whether or not the Titans will build a new stadium.

Metro Nashville Planning Department
This illustrative plan of the Central Waterfront neighborhood depicts the Titans stadium in a new location on the East Bank — directly east of the existing site.

Dig Deeper:

In addition to the community implications, the stadium will also be home for up to four Tennessee State University games, which the university will not be required to pay rent for. TSU will have its own dedicated locker room as well.

According to the proposal, the new stadium could be ready as early as the 2026 NFL season and would be able to host additional events including CMA Fest and concerts, similar to the existing stadium. It would also potentially be able to host a number of major sporting events like the Super Bowl or NCAA Playoff Games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium

Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Advocacy group says Memphis can build new soccer stadium without tearing down Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphians were not happy to hear the mayor’s plan Tuesday to tear down the Mid-South Coliseum to build a new soccer stadium. “My initial reaction, of course, we've been working at this for seven years to reopen the Mid-South Coliseum, is one of shock," says Roy Barnes, president of the Coliseum Coalition. "To the replacement, demolition, whatever you want to call it.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Front Office Sports

Memphis’ $684M Plan to Keep Sports Teams

Memphis is ramping up its sports investments with a $684 million project. The city wants to renovate FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, and AutoZone Park, as well as build a new soccer-specific stadium for USL Championship club Memphis 901 FC. Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing that Tennessee contribute $350 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis unveils $684 million plan for stadium needs

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team. Memphis has big plans that could potentially change the city's sports landscape for generations. The city is asking the state of...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy