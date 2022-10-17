Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tvnewscheck.com
Station Group Chiefs Eye Programming Opportunities At 10 P.M.
With 10 p.m. potentially being returned to network affiliates, station groups are looking at producing content beyond news. While no decision has been made yet about 10 p.m. — an idea that NBCUniversal refloated in late August — it’s something leaders of large station groups would like to see happen, they said during TVNewsCheck’s TV2025 State of the Industry panel in New York Wednesday.
tvnewscheck.com
WTTG Washington Expands Programming With “DMV Zone”
Fox O&O WTTG Washington will increase its original programming offerings with DMV Zone, when the live, hour-long show debuts on Monday, Oct. 24, and will air weekdays at 3 p.m., following Judge Judy. With this addition, the station will produce 88.5 hours of original programming per week. Vice President and...
