Hesperia, CA

2 men killed, woman injured in traffic collision in Hesperia

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Two Hesperia men were killed and a woman injured in a weekend traffic collision that involved a Honda CBR motorcycle and a Subaru Outback.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at about 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, deputies and San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the collision near Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Honda was traveling west on Sequoia Street and the Subaru was traveling south on Cottonwood Avenue.

At the intersection, the Honda failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Subaru. A 22-year-old man driving the Honda and a 43-year-old man driving the Subaru were injured and died at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old woman riding in the Subaru suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation, which continues.

It is still uncertain whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner's Division has not released the identities of those killed in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy D. Holland at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or by leaving information online at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Roger Dickman
3d ago

That happened a mile down the road from me, people run stop signs all the time around here! Condolences to the families 🙏

Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

