FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out, Republican challenger Kim Crockett said Thursday as she decried ballot printing errors in four counties. Crockett acknowledged that state law does not...
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting...
NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll finds change in governor’s race
NewsChannel 13 is getting a better look at where voters stand with just under three weeks until Election Day. A new poll done in partnership with SurveyUSA is giving us a picture of the governor’s race and what issues matter to voters. The last time we took a poll,...
Wisconsin Republican Michels: ‘I will never arrest a doctor’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator’s failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called...
Nevada county defends vote hand-count after ACLU lawsuit
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county will allow members of the public to view the hand-counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day if they sign a waiver promising not to release voting information early, the county said Wednesday in its response to a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to halt the county’s plan.
Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has apologized for questioning whether declining enrollment at one college is due to its diversity. Steve Sviggum said in a statement issued late Tuesday that he’s willing to learn and must do better, referring to...
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state, officials said Thursday. As of Wednesday night, the facility at...
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday that...
Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant
A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
Schenectady man facing new charges in string of motorbike thefts
A man from Schenectady is facing new charges in a string of motorcycle thefts. William Kelone is accused of stealing two dirt bikes from a building on France Lane in Ballston, earlier this month. As NewsChannel 13 previously reported, he was recently charged with a similar crime in Berne.
