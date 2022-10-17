ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WTVM

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
COLUMBUS, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lanett police seek suspects involved in mass shooting

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers determined that there were 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and persons transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road. The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
OPELIKA, AL

