Related
wfxrtv.com
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
fox5atlanta.com
Feds, sheriff's office arrest convicted drug dealer after raid on his Newnan home
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man previously convicted on drug charges is once again in the cross-hairs of a federal grand jury investigation, investigators say. Dexter Farahkan, 46, who was born Dexter Young, has been charged with multiple federal charges of weapons and drug possession as well as intent to distribute.
WTVM
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows ATF, Coweta County arrest alleged drug dealer
Law enforcement said Dexter Farahkan was arrested in March and federally indicted based on those charges. Agents found more drugs inside his home when they came to arrest him.
WTVM
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the picture below. On October 9, the suspect in the picture shot at an occupied vehicle, with four minor children inside. If anyone can identify this person, please contact...
Columbus 19-year-old suspect in 2019 midtown shooting sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After three long years, a local Columbus family finally received closure after a 19-year-old shooting suspect appeared in Superior Court. Tellious Brown was just 17 years old when he was arrested and charged for the shooting death of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn back in April of 2019. According to the prosecutor on […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lanett police seek suspects involved in mass shooting
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers determined that there were 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and persons transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.
Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Georgia deputies searching for inmate who escaped from work release over a week ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Troup County are looking for an inmate who didn’t return from his work release early last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachariah Murray. He has has an active warrant...
Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Auburn standoff suspect dead after being found unresponsive in Lee County Jail cell
The man arrested last week after a two-hour standoff with police died last Wednesday night, after he was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police. Randy Travis Navarre was 33. The Lee...
WTVM
Family of 2016 Columbus house party murder victim suing county
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While a Columbus family is waiting on the wheels of justice to turn for their loved one that was murdered six years ago, they are now taking legal action. The family wants a judge to help move the case along in Muscogee County -- an issue...
parentherald.com
Daughter Arrested After Mother Dies From Injuries in Troup County Dog Attack
A daughter from Troup County has been arrested after her mother died from injuries in a dog attack. Troup County officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive at 7:45 p.m. on October 7. The caller told 911 dispatchers that an elderly female was screaming from a window...
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
Ga. woman charged after dogs mauled her mother to death inside their home, deputies say
The Troup County Sherriff’s Office has released more details about an elderly Georgia woman who died after being attacked by three dogs earlier this month. The woman’s daughter is now facing charges in her death, according to investigators. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup County 911 received...
WTVM
Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road. The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to...
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
