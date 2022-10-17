Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale police officers holding fundraiser to help get girl to Disneyland before she loses her sight
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale are working to give a precious gift to a local girl. That gift is a trip to Disneyland, before the girl, known as Ana, forever loses her sight. The story with Ana began a few years ago, when she was rescued by knights dressed...
AZFamily
1-year-old who drowned in bathtub in Phoenix was reportedly left alone by mother’s boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the 1-year-old girl who died after being pulled out of a bathtub at a Phoenix apartment was left alone by her mother’s boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police arrived at the complex near 27th and Glenrosa avenues around 3:30 p.m. and found the man doing CPR on the girl. Investigators learned that he was watching the baby and her three siblings.
12-year-old West Valley girl survives being struck by lightning
A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by lightning. Her heart stopped, but her father got to her immediately and performed CPR to resuscitate her.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
KOLD-TV
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
AZFamily
Fake utility worker steals sentimental jewelry from Phoenix widow
Fake utility worker steals sentimental jewelry from Phoenix widow
AZFamily
Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary. The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Phoenix widow says man dressed as fake worker entered home, stole jewelry in new scam
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new scam out there, one that left one Phoenix woman without precious sentimental jewelry. The thief, posing as a utility worker, is asking to check houses for water contamination. “She noticed on her dresser that some of her jewelry was missing,” said Michael Buckmaster, the victim’s son.
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
AZFamily
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has received reports of nearly thirty birds all found dead. It’s happening around one lake community in Chandler. It’s all because of the bird flu, which means keeping your pets away from the birds. “Since the end of September, we...
AZFamily
Thieves posing as Amazon workers stealing credit cards part of alleged crime ring
Thieves posing as Amazon workers stealing credit cards part of alleged crime ring
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
AZFamily
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect
