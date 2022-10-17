ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

1-year-old who drowned in bathtub in Phoenix was reportedly left alone by mother’s boyfriend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the 1-year-old girl who died after being pulled out of a bathtub at a Phoenix apartment was left alone by her mother’s boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police arrived at the complex near 27th and Glenrosa avenues around 3:30 p.m. and found the man doing CPR on the girl. Investigators learned that he was watching the baby and her three siblings.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona is a battleground state, and that makes it ripe for unwanted callers and texts. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The survey...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fake utility worker steals sentimental jewelry from Phoenix widow

Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole

Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy