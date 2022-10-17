Read full article on original website
Towards zero hunger in Africa: Five steps to achieve food security
Global food systems have been battered by overlapping crises in recent years. Key among these are the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russo-Ukraine war and extreme weather events resulting from climate change. These have resulted in forced migration, loss of employment, climate stress, loss of biodiversity, and economic instability. In Africa, which...
Record size bony fish found floating dead near Azores archipelago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Portugal, working with a colleague from New Zealand and another from Japan, has released a report detailing an extremely large ocean sunfish that was found floating near to Faial Island off Horta Harbor in the Azores archipelago, off the coast of Portugal. In their paper published in Journal of Fish Biology, the group describes features of the huge fish and its probable cause of death.
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Pioneering research directly dates the earliest milk use in prehistoric Europe
A new study has shown milk was used by the first farmers from Central Europe in the early Neolithic era around 7,400 years ago, advancing humans' ability to gain sustenance from milk and establishing the early foundations of the dairy industry. The international research, led by the University of Bristol...
Earth's warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world's oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie "The Day After Tomorrow."
One does not simply detonate a volcano into Mordor: A scientist explains the problems with that Rings of Power episode
In the blockbuster fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the principal antagonists, the wicked Adar, diverted a river into the labyrinth of tunnels under a dormant Mount Doom to trigger an explosive volcanic eruption. This transformed the surrounding landscape into the bleak lands of Mordor—setting up the blighted kingdom of the orcs that features heavily in the Lord of the Rings movies.
Scientists warn of a rare third-year La Niña
Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.
New research suggests our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This finding, published in Aquaculture, Fish, and Fisheries by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and Paepae O Heʻeia suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species.
How the inequality crisis is linked to the sociogenesis of climate change
Research published in Water International develops an approach to the emergence of multiple economies of water in India's capital Delhi, using a neo-Polanyian approach of instituted economic process. Prof Mark Harvey argues that water is an "uncooperative public good" and analyzes the systems of provision, distribution, appropriation and consumption of water, and the formation of scales of these economies of water.
South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: What's gone wrong?
South Africa's major cities in the Gauteng Province—the country's economic heartland—are experiencing major water shortages. In Johannesburg and Tshwane taps have run dry, with numerous areas experiencing intermittent supply while some areas have no water at all. The province has metropolitan areas—the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni....
Ostrich-like dinosaurs found in Mississippi are among the world's largest ornithomimosaurs at more than 800 kg
Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient eastern North America, according to a study published October 19, 2022, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues. During the Late Cretaceous Period, North America was split by...
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?
Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change—85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven't been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out.
Researcher publishes new studies on bridging human rights education and youth work
How can we best employ human rights education when it comes to working with youth?. This is a topic Natasha Blanchet-Cohen, associate professor of applied human sciences in the Concordia University Faculty of Arts and Science, has been studying for years. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blanchet-Cohen began...
The travails of an alewife: Dams, drought, and climate change
River herring once swam up Connecticut's streams to reproduce by the billion, and then reverse their journey back to sea. In recent years, though, their migration has become increasingly perilous, and their numbers have plummeted. Obstructions like dams have been added to many of the streams and rivers and the population has been drastically overfished.
What is fracking and is it harmful? Key terms and negative effects of fracking, explained
Oil and gas is required for many of life's everyday functions. Cars, trains and planes all rely on fuel in order to move people around, leaving many dependent on them. Many also rely on gas and fuel to keep their homes warm during the winter. Although there are renewable energy...
Ecological imbalance: How plant diversity in Germany has changed in the past century
Germany's plant world has seen a greater number of losers than winners over the past 100 years. While the frequencies and abundances of many species have shrunk, they have significantly increased in others. This has resulted in a very uneven distribution of gains and losses. It indicates an overall, large-scale loss of biodiversity, as a team lead by the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) reports in Nature.
Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny, barely noticeable. But small changes in average temperature can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters as weather gets wilder and more extreme in a warmer world. In 2015, countries around the world agreed to cut greenhouse...
