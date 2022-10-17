ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 College Friends Got a $250,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal With Mark Cuban for the Business They Built From Their Dorm Room

By Tom Huddleston Jr.,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MacKenzie Scott's Latest $84.5 Million Donation Could Transform Girl Scouts as You Know Them

MacKenzie Scott is chipping away at her promise to give away half of her multi-billion dollar fortune. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced a $84.5 million gift from the billionaire, the biggest donation from a single benefactor in the organization's history. The money will go toward updating facilities, hiring new staff and making membership more accessible for girls from all backgrounds, the Girl Scouts said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

This 37-Year-Old Quit Her Job and Now Makes $10,000 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Wanted to Be My Own Boss'

In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy