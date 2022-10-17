2 College Friends Got a $250,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal With Mark Cuban for the Business They Built From Their Dorm Room

In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.

17 HOURS AGO