Beaver County, PA

Select the Times' Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week for Oct. 10-16

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

For years, the Times' sports staff has picked Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week throughout the high school sports season.

This year, we're again giving you, the reader, a voice.

Every Monday, we'll post two new polls – one for boys, one for girls – featuring student-athletes who had strong performances during the last week.

The Times will pull nominees based on input from our staff and contributors. You can also nominate an athlete via email to timesscores@gmail.com or on social media by tweeting at our official twitter account of the Beaver County Times sports department: @timesscores. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

The poll will be live every week from 3 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week Winners

Aug. 22-28

Boys: Luke McCarter, Blackhawk golf

Girls: Vanessa Matthews, Blackhawk golf

Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Boys: Austin Tokar, Freedom Area soccer

Girls: Liz Cross, Moon Area golf

Sept. 5-11

Boys: Jake Sheesley, Blackhawk golf

Girls: Kennedy Norton, Central Valley golf

Sept. 12-18

Boys: Tyler Harsch, Central Valley soccer

Girls: Azure Humphries, Hopewell volleyball

Sept. 19-25

Boys: Jake Sheesley, Blackhawk golf

Girls: Emma Palmieri, Hopewell cross country

Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Boys: Robby Chauvenne, South Side soccer

Girls: Ava Weber, Central Valley volleyball

Oct. 3-9

Boys: Chris Brancato, Moon Area soccer

Girls: Sam Grimm, Moon Area volleyball

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Oct. 10-16

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Oct. 10-16

