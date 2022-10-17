ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Vote for the Week 8 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEBf2_0icVm96E00

You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle.

There were some eye-popping performances through Week 8, including a six-touchdown stat line, and it's time to vote for the Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week.

Vote for the nominees in the poll below. Poll closes Thursday at 4 p.m.

WEST CARRIES WREN TO PLAYOFFS:Three-star football recruit Travon West helps Wren clinch playoff berth after 0-5 start

ELITE TALENT IN THE MAKING:Westside junior Josh Williams is becoming an elite receiver by finding 'that dog' in him

TOP VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS IN THE PLAYOFFS:Top 5 Anderson, Pickens-area high school volleyball players to watch in the playoffs

Marquise Henderson, BHP: Henderson rushed for 162 rushing yards, two touchdowns on seven carries and had a 67-yard touchdown catch in the 71-7 win over Fountain Inn.

Darius Latimer, Crescent: Latimer rushed for 88 yards, two touchdowns and had an interception in the 28-21 win over Pendleton.

Jaylen Brown-Wallace, Daniel: Brown-Wallace caught six passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns through the first half as the Lions won 41-3 over Seneca.

Will Patton, Easley: Patton had three touchdown catches with 166 receiving yards on seven receptions in the 56-0 win over Berea.

Kalab Sutton, Easley: Sutton threw for 261 yards and six touchdowns while completing 15 of his 20 passes in the win over Berea.

Eli Hudgins, Powdersville: Hudgins completed 22 of 28 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns in the 49-6 win over Southside.

Travon West, Wren: West ran for a 75-yard touchdown and had a touchdown catch in the 43-21 win over Palmetto.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores, and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Swinney’s Faith Has Carried Him

In the midst of a season where his Tigers are in the hunt for not only another ACC Championship, College Football Playoff berth and possible national Title, Swinney took the time to share how he has handled the ups and downs: through his faith.
CLEMSON, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clemson, SC

With a generally humid climate, the city of Clemson in Pickens and Anderson counties, South Carolina, promises places and adventures all year round. People seek outdoor adventures that let them reconnect with nature in this city. Education is also the main highlight in the city with the historic and world-renowned...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Clinton Connextion Celebrates One Year and Announces Future Plans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill. Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a...
ROCK HILL, SC
gsabusiness.com

Final proposal unveiled for downtown Greenville Gateway Project

A project years in the making that reimagines a crucial entryway to downtown Greenville could be closer to becoming a reality. After two years of planning and collaboration with residents, elected officials, business leaders and designers, PlusUrbia Design of Miami presented the final proposal for the Greenville Gateway Project on Tuesday.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
TRAVELERS REST, SC
iheart.com

These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

South Carolina may be the home of beautiful scenery and tasty barbecue, but it also houses two of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including two in the Palmetto State.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
GREENVILLE, SC
The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

1K+
Followers
264
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Anderson, SC area from the Independent Mail

 http://independentmail.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy