WNYT
D.A. takes over case of Fulton County child’s August death
Autopsy results are in for a Johnstown boy who died over the summer. However, they have not been released to the public yet. As NewsChannel 13 reported in August, Hunter DeGroat, 7, was found unresponsive in his Johnstown home in August. Rescuers tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital.
WNYT
Nighttime gunshots under investigation in Troy
Troy police are investigating a report of gunshots late Wednesday evening. Police say people heard gunshots in the area of Glen Avenue & River Street, shortly after 10 p.m. When patrol officers got there, they found no victims or suspects, but police say they did find physical evidence shots were fired. They also found a gun in the road, nearby.
WNYT
Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate
A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
WNYT
DNA helps catch Queensbury burglary suspect
A man has been arrested after being linked to a burglary at a Queensbury business. Investigators tell NewsChannel 13 Anthony Putnam, 33, of Saratoga Springs was linked to the crime, using DNA. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on one felony count of burglary in the third degree and...
WNYT
Watervliet police make arrest in phone scam
WATERVLIET – Police say these scammers are very good at what they do, and they do the research, even sometimes imitating a voice, or they know a family nickname like Pop-pop or Nana. Arrests are often difficult to make, but police were able to get a suspect in this...
WNYT
Teen arrested for having gun inside Crossgates
Guilderland police arrested a 19-year old they say had a gun inside Crossgates Mall. James Lunday of Watervliet was in Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say he was armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Lunday was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court. We reported earlier this week...
WNYT
Schenectady man facing new charges in string of motorbike thefts
A man from Schenectady is facing new charges in a string of motorcycle thefts. William Kelone is accused of stealing two dirt bikes from a building on France Lane in Ballston, earlier this month. As NewsChannel 13 previously reported, he was recently charged with a similar crime in Berne.
WNYT
Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting
Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
WNYT
Johnstown family disputes allegation that dad assaulted newborn
A father from Johnstown is facing a felony charge, after police say he severely injured his newborn baby. However, the man’s family is telling a much different story. This ordeal began on September 20, when Johnstown police were dispatched to a two family house on Smith Street. When officers...
WNYT
Escaped Hudson inmate accused of stealing car
An inmate is back at Hudson Correctional Facility after police say he stole a car. Arley Dahlberg is charged with grand larceny. Officers say they spotted him speeding in an SUV, and running a red light early Tuesday morning. The car had just been reported stolen. Dahlberg had a warrant...
WNYT
Warren County parolee accused of stealing car
A parolee in Warren County is accused of stealing a car. William Blair, 38, stole a car from the Full Belly Deli on State Route 28 in the town of Johnsburg last Saturday, said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Blair was sent to the Warren County Jail. On top...
WNYT
Granville man killed in Fort Ann crash
FORT ANN – A Granville man was killed in a one-car crash. James Briggs, 79, of Granville was traveling east on Route 22 in Fort Ann, when his vehicle left the eastbound lane, crossing the westbound lane, and flipping before hitting a tree. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says...
WNYT
Person of interest in death of Troy mom extradited to NYC
A person of interest in the death of a Troy mother has been extradited back to New York City. Kareem Flake was Destiny Smothers’ boyfriend. Smothers found dead in the trunk of a car in Queens in 2021. Flake was the last person she was seen alive with. Flake...
WNYT
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
WNYT
Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation
A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant
A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
WNYT
Police: Amsterdam toddler’s death caused by internal injuries
Police in Amsterdam are investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. Police received a 911 call on October 9, saying the child was not breathing. The child died three days later at Albany Med. A medical examiner found the child died from internal injuries. Amsterdam police and the state police...
WNYT
Investigators: Speed, alcohol factors in deadly Amsterdam crash
Investigators say speed and alcohol both played a role in a deadly Amsterdam crash, Monday morning. It happened on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow and Truax Road. Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady was killed, says the sheriff’s department. Police say Meghbarran was driving and somehow lost control and...
WNYT
Washington County fire under investigation
A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
