ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State basketball slated to finish seventh in SWAC preseason poll

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ah4v8_0icVlzVc00

Jackson State and first-year coach Mo Williams were predicted to finish seventh in the SWAC preseason basketball poll, voted on by conference coaches and sports information directors. The Tigers received one first place vote ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Texas Southern was selected to win the SWAC with 14 votes, followed by Alcorn State (2), Southern (3), Prairie View A&M (1) and Florida A&M in the top five. Bethune-Cookman's Joe French was tabbed as the preseason offensive player of the year and Texas Southern's Karl Nicholas was selected as the defensive player of the year.

French was fourth in the SWAC in scoring last season with 15.7 points per game on 45.3% shooting from the field and 44.1% from deep. Nicholas averaged 9 points and 6.1 rebounds and helped lead TSU to a conference tournament title.

STAR FRESHMAN TRAVIS HUNTER How Deion Sanders landed top prospect Travis Hunter

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL A cultural icon, Deion Sanders changes society with impact and HBCUs

Here is the SWAC Basketball Poll:

1. Texas Southern

2. Alcorn State

3. Southern

4. Prairie View A&M

5. Florida A&M

6. Grambling State

7. Jackson State

8. Bethune-Cookman

9. Alabama A&M

10. Alabama State

11. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

12. Mississippi Valley State

Preseason All-SWAC First Team

Joe French, Bethune-Cookman

Tyrone Lyons, Southern

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Garrett Hicks, Alabama A&M

Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern

Preseason All-SWAC Second Team

Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State

Jeremiah Gambrell, Prairie View A&M

Keondre Montgomery, Alcorn State

Bryson Etienne, Southern

John Walker III, Texas Southern

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State basketball slated to finish seventh in SWAC preseason poll

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another

Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night. MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7. Officials say at...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
Madison County Journal

Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch

Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
FLORA, MS
Daily Mississippian

“Never failed to be a light in all of our lives”: Walker Fielder remembered by friends

On Sunday, Oct. 16, in the early hours between midnight and morning, Ole Miss students Walker Fielder, 21, and Blanche Williamson, 20, were victims of a hit and run in the parking lot behind City Hall. Both victims were rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, where Fielder succumbed to his injuries. Williamson was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., where she continues to be treated.
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion

Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
PRENTISS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Simpson County Collision

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

EPA opens civil rights investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the State of Mississippi concerning the Jackson water crisis. Most homes and businesses in Jackson were without running water for several days in late August and early September. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at the O.B. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

I-220 temporary ramp closure begins October 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary ramp closure for Interstate 220 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the I-220 southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) in Jackson will be closed for slide repair. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
thisismysouth.com

O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy