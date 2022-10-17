Jackson State basketball slated to finish seventh in SWAC preseason poll
Jackson State and first-year coach Mo Williams were predicted to finish seventh in the SWAC preseason basketball poll, voted on by conference coaches and sports information directors. The Tigers received one first place vote ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Texas Southern was selected to win the SWAC with 14 votes, followed by Alcorn State (2), Southern (3), Prairie View A&M (1) and Florida A&M in the top five. Bethune-Cookman's Joe French was tabbed as the preseason offensive player of the year and Texas Southern's Karl Nicholas was selected as the defensive player of the year.
French was fourth in the SWAC in scoring last season with 15.7 points per game on 45.3% shooting from the field and 44.1% from deep. Nicholas averaged 9 points and 6.1 rebounds and helped lead TSU to a conference tournament title.
Here is the SWAC Basketball Poll:
1. Texas Southern
2. Alcorn State
3. Southern
4. Prairie View A&M
5. Florida A&M
6. Grambling State
7. Jackson State
8. Bethune-Cookman
9. Alabama A&M
10. Alabama State
11. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
12. Mississippi Valley State
Preseason All-SWAC First Team
Joe French, Bethune-Cookman
Tyrone Lyons, Southern
Cameron Christon, Grambling State
Garrett Hicks, Alabama A&M
Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern
Preseason All-SWAC Second Team
Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State
Jeremiah Gambrell, Prairie View A&M
Keondre Montgomery, Alcorn State
Bryson Etienne, Southern
John Walker III, Texas Southern
