ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Carolyn Maloney demand Gov. Tate Reeves' plan on water crisis funding

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzaqA_0icVlyct00

Leaders in Washington are pressing Gov. Tate Reeves on how he is going to spend billions in federal money in regards to Jackson's flooding and continued water crisis.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Rep. Carolyn B. Malone​y, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to Reeves on Monday requesting information on how the state plans to ​distribute more than $10 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $429 million that was specifically allotted to enhance the state’s water infrastructure.

“We urge you to take action to protect the health and safety of Jackson residents and direct funding to Jackson immediately to fix this life and death issue,” the chairs said in a statement. “This funding must be sustained to ensure that a safe and dependable drinking water system endures, especially in the face of climate change that will put even more stress on the city’s water infrastructure.”

More: REEVES ON THE ATTACKGov. Tate Reeves goes on attack against Jackson mayor on water crisis

More: WATER LAWSUITBarber says lawsuit will be filed by Oct. 31, delivered to Gov. Reeves doorsteps

On Aug. 30, Biden declared the Jackson water crisis a federal emergency after torrential rain in the Jackson area left residents without reliable access to safe drinking water for more than two weeks.

“Scientists have concluded that the rise in coastal sea-levels and frequent flooding in Mississippi — which contributed to the water crisis in Jackson — are a direct result of climate change,” Thompson and Maloney said. “The city, the majority of whose residents are Black, has also suffered decades of disinvestment, and residents report they have not gone more than a month without a “boil water” notice in effect for over two years.”

The American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made billions of dollars available to Mississippi to address a variety of problems. However, Thompson and Maloney said criteria used by the state​ to allocate federal funding may limit the funds Jackson receives compared to other locales, despite Jackson’s greater need.

“The Mississippi legislature’s decision to allocate federal funding from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program on a matching basis with municipalities risks further perpetuating underinvestment in Jackson,” they said. “The cost of necessary maintenance to Jackson’s water distribution systems is projected to be as high as $1 billion. Under the matching formula Mississippi adopted for American Rescue Plan funds, Jackson would directly​ receive, at most, around $84​ million for water projects.”

According to the press release, Jackson officials said the state has repeatedly sought to limit funding for Jackson to address its unsafe water systems, including the state’s initial plan to bar communities of more than 4,000 people from competing for additional funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Comments / 71

Bill Hinman
3d ago

Bennie will get to it as soon as he gets the pumps installed at Steel Bayou as he promised in his first campaign. In other words, he won't do crap.

Reply(1)
14
tim smith
3d ago

I wrote Bennie the 4th week of the boil water no water incident begging him to pull the Feds into the problem. I specifically asked him for DEQ and any other federal agency to address the problem. He has the full weight of the federal government to put into action I even ask to investigate the wasted money on Farish street. He sent me a short note telling me this wasn’t a federal government issue and to contact the mayor So Bennie, butt out. You are useless as normal. Go name a building or highway; that’s about all you have been good for I. 25+ years in Washington

Reply(1)
5
Harvey Randolph
2d ago

Oh yeah, since you like talking so much Tate. Again explain where is the state of Mississippi citizens money 💰 🤑. You can't and will not keep lying boy (Tate Reeves).

Reply
5
Related
wcbi.com

Governor Reeves has disputes with Jackson’s mayor over water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It seems Governor Tate Reeves will have an uphill battle when it comes to finding a fix for Jackson’s water system. The first hill will be Capitol Hill. U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, whose district makes up most of Jackson, and Carolyn Maloney of New York are leading a request for information.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi

Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

House Democrats press Mississippi governor on use of federal water funds

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) requested further information on Mississippi’s use of federal funds allocated for water infrastructure following the September water crisis in Jackson. After torrential rain in late August, Jackson’s main water treatment facility failed. Residents...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process. The program was launched last year in the form of an Apple and Android app. It stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows someone to use their phone in places they would typically show a license, such as voting locations. Keith Davis, deputy commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, told WLBT-TV that around 100,000 people have downloaded the app, and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license. Industry experts have estimated that the coronavirus pandemic sped up the widespread adoption of contactless identification methods by at least a decade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials

Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
montanarightnow.com

Feds: Man dumped untreated waste into Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An employee of a Mississippi wastewater hauling company pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the capital city’s sewer system. William Roberts admitted to supervising the improper disposal of industrial waste at a commercial entity in Jackson. Federal prosecutors say his negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system. Jackson's water system was recently engulfed in a crisis that forced people in the city of 150,000 to go days without running water in late August and early September.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy