ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin watched Tennessee beat Alabama. Here are his thoughts.

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcGN1_0icVlxkA00

OXFORD − Shortly after Ole Miss football defeated Auburn to improve to 7-0 Saturday, coach Lane Kiffin sat down to watch Tennessee upset Alabama.

Kiffin had a unique vantage point of Tennessee's 52-49 win over Alabama. Not only is he a rival SEC coach scouting potentially two future opponents, but he's also a former Tennessee coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator who's experienced both sides of the rivalry. Most personally, he watched as UT had a potential game-winning field goal blocked against Alabama in 2009 in what was the closest the Vols came to winning against Alabama before Saturday.

"I sent a tweet as they were lining up for that field goal," Kiffin said Monday. "The guy did jump through the blocking, so it was kind of eerie. I didn't catch the beginning because we were finishing up here with recruiting. But it was an exciting game. That's football. That game goes either way."

CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUEIs Jaxson Dart getting enough praise for Ole Miss' success?

WEIRD, WILD, FUN:Examining the surreal events of Ole Miss football's win over Auburn

Kiffin used Tennessee's narrow win as an opportunity to illustrate his point about finishing games. In a close game like that one where both teams had a chance to kick game-winning field goals with less than a minute left, it's hard to feel too good about a win or too bad about a loss as a coach.

"It's always kind of funny for me," Kiffin added. "The game can go either way. One side misses it, one side makes it. The whole world changes."

Kiffin spent the week leading into the rivalry game poking the bear on Twitter. He sent multiple tweets expressing his support for Tennessee, ranging from a photo of him in Tennessee gear to his aforementioned tweet before the game-winner that simply read "Make it this time." He also said before Ole Miss' game against Auburn saying he was pulling for the Rebels and Tennessee to "beat the whole state of Alabama."

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Ole Miss

It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Hendon Hooker’s performance

Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
hailstate.com

Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
STARKVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial

Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy