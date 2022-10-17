ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the review on Blink Cincinnati 2022? It's mixed, social media says

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
The third iteration of Blink Cincinnati has come to an end.

The four-day event, which spanned 30 blocks in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, was highly-anticipated by residents of the region.

But did it live up to the hype? The festival garnered mixed reviews on social media.

Some individuals took to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit to celebrate the highlights. Others, however, were not too pleased with the organization and setup of the event, explicitly citing the distance between installations and technical difficulties.

In short, opinions about the nation's largest art, light and projection-mapping festival fell on all ends of the spectrum. Blink executive director Justin Brookhart said, despite the reviews, festival organizers are pleased with the result, adding that they're grateful for the community support and welcome any feedback to enhance the next festival.

"We are thrilled by everyone's reactions to the event this weekend. We've seen just an outpouring of love and support for all of the installations on both sides of the river," Brookhart said.

He also explained that events of this size and scale will have technical challenges, but he appreciates the community's patience when dealing with unforeseen difficulties.

"The great part about Blink is there are so many things to see and do that even when something may go down, you can pop over to the next street corner and hopefully see something that equally delights you," he said.

In addition to monitoring social media responses, Blink organizers are allowing attendees to provide feedback via an online survey.

Curious to see what Blink attendees thought of this year's festival? Continue below for positive and negative social media reactions.

Facebook

Instagram

In reply to Blink's post about the Toy Heritage mural, one Instagram user said, "Walked what seemed like 10 miles and felt like we saw nothing," while others said it was "so cool" and called the installation their "favorite."

Many people were also unhappy with the technical difficulties at the mural.

"The technical difficulties were in effect on Thursday, as well. So disappointing you haven't fixed this yet. I'm sure the artist is not happy, either," one person wrote on a separate post Friday.

On another post from the festival's official account, someone commented, saying the event was "too big. Too spread out. Too crowded. Too diluted. Lotta food and drink. Not a lotta creativity."

Twitter

Reddit

In a post on Monday, one Reddit user said, "Blink was awesome and we are so lucky to have it," adding that they were baffled by the negative comments.

"I thought Blink was amazing. The visuals were incredible," another person wrote in the Cincinnati subreddit on Saturday. "Why was there so much hate that it wasn’t as good as years past? I thought this year was better than ever."

Others, though, believe the event has worsened since its first year in 2017.

"Art direction wasn’t as good/more of a corporate festival feel," someone wrote on Sunday.

