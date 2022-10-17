ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Glass Animals ‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest charting song in the list’s 64-year history , as it tallies a record-breaking 91st week on the latest Oct. 22-dated survey.

Ranking at No. 21 on the newest Hot 100, “Heat Waves” surpasses The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which logged 90 weeks on the chart in 2019-21.

Over the course of its run on the chart, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the steadiest climb to No. 1 when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March.

“Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley marvels to Billboard about the band’s achievement. “Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to so much love and connection across the globe. You all have done that. Thank you to everyone who has helped this song reach so many people. You know who you are. Thank you.”

Related

Executive of the Week: Glass Animals Manager Amy Morgan

10/17/2022

Here’s an updated look at the songs with the most weeks spent on the Hot 100, from to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958 inception through the Oct. 22-dated ranking:

Most Weeks Spent on the Billboard Hot 100:

  • 91, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
  • 90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
  • 87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons
  • 79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION
  • 77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
  • 76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz
  • 69, “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
  • 69, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes
  • 68, “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic
  • 68, “Party Rock Anthem” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

“Heat Waves” has also spent the second-most weeks in the Hot 100’s top 40 (76), trailing only the sum of “Blinding Lights” (86), and is tied with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” for the fourth-most weeks spent in the top 20 (57), after “Blinding Lights” (80), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” (62) and Post Malone’s “Circles” (60).

“Heat Waves” debuted at No. 100 on the Hot 100 dated Jan. 16, 2021. The No. 1 song that week was 24kGoldn’s “Mood.” Since then, an additional 27 songs (excluding “Heat Waves”) have reached the pinnacle. From the Jan. 16, 2021-dated Hot 100 to the current, Oct. 22, 2022, chart, “Heat Waves” has ranked alongside a whopping 1,266 other songs.

“Heat Waves” is Glass Animals’ first Hot 100 hit. Over its run, it has also spent 37 weeks at No. 1 on both Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs, six weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs, three weeks at No. 1 on Alternative Airplay and two weeks at No. 1 on both Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay. It also reached No. 5 on Rock & Alternative Airplay, No. 7 on Adult Contemporary and No. 17 on Adult Alternative Airplay.

Of the 91 weeks that “Heat Waves” has spent on the Hot 100, 66 were shared with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears,” the most of any song over the former’s run. “Levitating” follows with 64 shared weeks, then “Stay” (63).

As for “Blinding Lights,” the song logged four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and set records for the most weeks spent in the top five (43), top 10 (57), top 20 (80) and top 40 (86). Its longevity helped it earn the distinction as the No. 1 title on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs ranking.

“Blinding Lights” had held the longevity record on the Hot 100 since August 2021, when it overtook Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.” The latter track spent 87 weeks on the chart and had held the mark since 2014, when it surpassed Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours” (76 weeks, 2008-09).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Billboard

Halsey Says Gwen Stefani ‘Has Always Been a Huge Inspiration’ for Her Music

Halsey premiered her new Amp radio show Halsey: For the Record this week, and during the debut episode, they opened up about looking up to Gwen Stefani. “Gwen is definitely one of those artists,” the “I Am Not a Woman, I Am a God” singer said. “When people ask me who inspires my music…Gwen has always been a huge inspiration for me from like wearing white tank tops onstage and low-rise pants to wearing my hair in space buns, to doing my own makeup, because Gwen used to and still does. I think she has a cosmetic company as well. Shout-out...
Billboard

Bebe Rexha ‘Shocked But Grateful’ for Global Success of ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ Hints at Mystery Album

In a sea of out-of-left-field hit songs this year (Kate Bush, anyone?), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” stands out as one of the most unpredictable. Guetta and Rexha’s throwback dance-floor filler interpolates Eiffel 65’s 1999 novelty hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” (itself an unexpected success story), and as Rexha tells Katie & Keith on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen to the new episode below), the collab was actually made years ago and then unearthed by savvy fans. Related Here Are the Lyrics to David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's 'I'm Good (Blue)' 10/18/2022 “[David] had played it at a festival after we...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Made Music That Represented Who I Was’

Keep on singin’ her song! Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Stripped. Related Christina Aguilera Reflects on 'Mi Reflejo' Album 22 Years Later: 'So Close to My Heart' 10/18/2022 “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented...
Billboard

Kimbra Sets New Album, Signs With Inertia Music & PIAS: Exclusive

Kimbra returns with fresh music and a new label deal. The two-time Grammy-winning artist signs with Inertia Music and the independent music company’s parent PIAS on a global basis, Billboard can exclusively reveal. The first release through the new arrangement is “Save Me,” which drops Friday (Oct. 21) and is an early cut from her forthcoming album A Reckoning. “The whole team at Inertia are ecstatic to be working with the unparalleled talent that is Kimbra,” comments Cameron Walsh, Inertia’s director of label services for Australia and New Zealand. “Her new confessionally raw body of work will blow fans away and launch Kimbra...
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Glass Animals Break the Hot 100’s All-Time Longevity Record With ‘Heat Waves’

For the second time in two years, one of the Billboard Hot 100‘s biggest records has fallen. Related Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves' Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time 10/18/2022 In August of 2021, the all-time mark for longest run on the Hot 100 was set by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” passing the previous mark of 87 (held by Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive”) and ultimately holding on for 90 weeks total. This week, on the Hot 100 dated Oct. 22, the benchmark is once again passed — this time by U.K. alt-pop outfit Glass Animals, with their first-ever Hot 100...
Billboard

Stray Kids’ ‘Case 143’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Stray Kids‘ “Case 143” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 22), powered by Twitter. The song is the lead single off the K-pop group’s new set MAXIDENT, which debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. Album sales comprise 110,000 of the set’s sum, marking the fourth-largest sales week of any title this year. Related Stray Kids Notch Second No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Maxident' 10/18/2022 “Case 143” became the Stray Kids’ first No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs a...
Billboard

Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch

First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.” Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself. Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets. It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy