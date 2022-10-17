ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Longtime Escambia County master deputy killed by suspected drunk driver in crash

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
An Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed by a suspected drunk driver Saturday in a car crash in Okaloosa County.

Master Deputy Kevin Ray, 47, was traveling with his 15-year-old daughter on State Road 85 in Okaloosa County when Tristen Parker, a resident of Midlothian, Texas, failed to observe a stop sign and collided with the left side of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ray was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter was transported to a medical facility in critical condition. Parker had minor injuries.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of one of our own," stated an ECSO Facebook post. "Master Deputy Ray has been a member of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office family for over 20 years. He has been assigned to the courthouse for over 10 years."

Parker was arrested in Okaloosa County on Sunday and charged with DUI causing serious bodily harm to another, DUI negligent vehicular manslaughter and driving with a suspended license

The 26-year-old was being held in Okaloosa County on $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

"We ask that our community joins us in continued prayers for his family and friends during this difficult time," the ECSO Facebook post said.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

