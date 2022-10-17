ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' Adam Thielen: 'When it does click, watch out'

By Jonathan Harrison
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBbV7_0icVlikV00

Despite a sputtering offense over the past couple weeks the Vikings have the second best record in the NFC at 5-1.

The Vikings worst offensive performance of the season came in Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami.

"Pretty frustrating," Adam Thielen said in his weekly appearance on KFAN's The Power Trip Morning Show . "Man, that was not good offensive football. We didn't do our part to really help this team win, especially in the first half."

The Dolphins had an injury depleted roster in Sunday's game and the Vikings still looked at times unable to string drives together, particularly in the turgid first half.

Minnesota opened the game with four straight three-and-outs before finally scoring with 2:32 left in the second quarter. Overall the Vikings had 10 three-and-outs against the Dolphins.

"We're getting there. We're getting closer. Maybe that didn't show on Sunday, but I feel like we're on the right path. Guys are doing everything they can. Guys are working extremely hard. I just feel like it's a different feeling in the locker room even though we haven't played our best football. It's just a feeling of confidence and knowing we're going to find a way, we're going to figure this out. And when it does click, watch out," said Thielen.

The Vikings continued to struggle in the third quarter (just 6 third quarter points all season) where they ran 13 plays for a total of four yards before Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson hooked up for a 47 yard pass to end the quarter.

"If [Mike Zimmer] was here we'd be working on third quarters coming out of the locker room in practice," said Thielen on the third quarter struggles. "I don't know, it's just kind of how games have played out. It's one of those things where we gotta find a way to be better in those situations, not only in the third quarter but first and second quarter. We've had some lulls in those quarters as well."

"It's a special group. It makes me very fortunate and blessed to be able to come to work every day," Thielen said. "This is the best group I've ever been around, and we've had some great locker rooms the last few years."

As for development Minnesota now has a week off before hosting the Cardinals on October 30th. "We're kind of learning on the fly right now, but that's no excuse. We gotta go out and execute and find away," Thielen said.

"We gotta quit talking about it. We gotta go and execute it"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier

The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

CBS Sports Pumps Brakes on Vikings Hype

The Vikings started their season with an almost perfect record, despite the significant shifts in the offseason with a regime and culture change, including implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nobody expected the team to come out of the gates that hot. However, CBS Sports pumped the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy