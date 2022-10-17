Vikings' Adam Thielen: 'When it does click, watch out'

Despite a sputtering offense over the past couple weeks the Vikings have the second best record in the NFC at 5-1.

The Vikings worst offensive performance of the season came in Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami.

"Pretty frustrating," Adam Thielen said in his weekly appearance on KFAN's The Power Trip Morning Show . "Man, that was not good offensive football. We didn't do our part to really help this team win, especially in the first half."

The Dolphins had an injury depleted roster in Sunday's game and the Vikings still looked at times unable to string drives together, particularly in the turgid first half.

Minnesota opened the game with four straight three-and-outs before finally scoring with 2:32 left in the second quarter. Overall the Vikings had 10 three-and-outs against the Dolphins.

"We're getting there. We're getting closer. Maybe that didn't show on Sunday, but I feel like we're on the right path. Guys are doing everything they can. Guys are working extremely hard. I just feel like it's a different feeling in the locker room even though we haven't played our best football. It's just a feeling of confidence and knowing we're going to find a way, we're going to figure this out. And when it does click, watch out," said Thielen.

The Vikings continued to struggle in the third quarter (just 6 third quarter points all season) where they ran 13 plays for a total of four yards before Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson hooked up for a 47 yard pass to end the quarter.

"If [Mike Zimmer] was here we'd be working on third quarters coming out of the locker room in practice," said Thielen on the third quarter struggles. "I don't know, it's just kind of how games have played out. It's one of those things where we gotta find a way to be better in those situations, not only in the third quarter but first and second quarter. We've had some lulls in those quarters as well."

"It's a special group. It makes me very fortunate and blessed to be able to come to work every day," Thielen said. "This is the best group I've ever been around, and we've had some great locker rooms the last few years."

As for development Minnesota now has a week off before hosting the Cardinals on October 30th. "We're kind of learning on the fly right now, but that's no excuse. We gotta go out and execute and find away," Thielen said.

"We gotta quit talking about it. We gotta go and execute it"