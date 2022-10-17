Read full article on original website
The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Cup Lineup Is Finally Here
Second only to the anticipation of the hyped new and returning Starbucks holiday drinks — like peppermint mocha, eggnog, and gingerbread lattes, which drop this year on November 2 — is the return of the red cups. The signature Starbucks red holiday cups are emblematic of the start of the cheery season.
Starbucks Was Just Sued For Alleging These Employees Are Kidnappers
Being an employee at Starbucks shouldn't be too challenging. You put on a green apron, smile, and misspell someone's name on a cup. It shouldn't make your life harder, and certainly shouldn't involve loads of scandal. Yet Starbucks has had a number of issues when it comes to workers, both good and bad. For instance, USA Today rates Starbucks as one of the best places to work, if you live in Seattle. CNN Money calls it the 73rd best place to work, citing stock options and full insurance benefits for part-time employees as major enticement points for the coffee retailer.
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Here's What Happened To Rest Haven After Restaurant: Impossible
The restaurant business is savage. Once upon a time, in an age known to historians as "the '90s" when JNCO jeans were a brand people knew and frosted tips were all the rage, it was possible to make a decent profit by owning a restaurant. Philadelphia Magazine says profit margins in 1998 for many Philadelphia restaurants were 15-20%. Philly, home of the best cheesesteaks, is a serious restaurant town, and markups show that, which means these numbers were probably high for restaurant margins at the time. However, in 2018, that number was down to 4-7%.
