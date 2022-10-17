ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night

Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some affordable living apartments are coming to Evansville. The Board of Public Works approved the project on Thursday. Just under $500,000 will be used through a COVID-19 Community Block Grant to renovate an existing complex. It’s located on Kentucky Avenue at Cherry Street, next to Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: $500K in damage to Vincennes business from fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to a Vincennes business. According to Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith, firefighters arriving on scene initially found flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes Monday night. Chief Smith said the call came […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side. Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work. It’s starts Friday, October...
EVANSVILLE, IN
