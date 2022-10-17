ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city. Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action. “We are all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
JACQUES TALK: Kim Mulkey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is entering her second year with the Tigers. Her Tigers are picked to finish third in the Southeastern Conference and are ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. WAFB’s Jacques Doucet sat down with Mulkey...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a collaboration with Jordy Culotta of The Jordy Culotta Show, WAFB presented a special documentary on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City” was a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation leading up to the nationally-televised game between Zachary and Woodlawn, and their two highly-recruited quarterbacks, Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins.
ZACHARY, LA
First Tee holding inaugural Ball Drop fundraiser in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Kids Fore Golf Foundation is dedicated to implementing the First Tee program’s mission to create experiences that build character in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS). Through its school program, community partnership, and Lifeskills Experience Program, First Tee...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Learn about disaster preparation during upcoming presentation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is working to educate people about preparing for a potential disaster. The public is invited to a “Lunch and Learn” event featuring certified archivist Emilie Leumas. The event is expected to take place at the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at noon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Meet the candidates running for District 6 EBR School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The signs are up, and we are less than a month away. Two people are facing off to represent District 6 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Incumbent candidate Jill Dyason has held the seat for over two decades and is hopeful her experience is enough to rally voters to support her.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
LSU helps Afghan refugees rebuild their lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than a year after the Taliban takeover, the people of Afghanistan are still finding their places in America. There are numerous reports of people suffering and some families are now seeking refuge in Louisiana. “They just packed all their life in a suitcase, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

