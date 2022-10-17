Uptown Hoboken isn’t starved for choices when it comes to grocery stores. Trader Joe’s, Kings, and ShopRite are all accessible food shopping options in the area — and lucky for us, we’re about to get another. Brooklyn-based shop Dumbo Market is officially coming to Hoboken at 1425 Washington Street, and construction has already began on the vacant (and massive) space. This move marks Dumbo Market’s first New Jersey location. We’ve covered what you need to know about this new uptown supermarket. Read on to learn more about Dumbo Market, coming soon to Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO