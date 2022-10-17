ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’

Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?

New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far

NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A New Grocery Store is Coming to Hoboken, and It’s Not Wegmans

Uptown Hoboken isn’t starved for choices when it comes to grocery stores. Trader Joe’s, Kings, and ShopRite are all accessible food shopping options in the area — and lucky for us, we’re about to get another. Brooklyn-based shop Dumbo Market is officially coming to Hoboken at 1425 Washington Street, and construction has already began on the vacant (and massive) space. This move marks Dumbo Market’s first New Jersey location. We’ve covered what you need to know about this new uptown supermarket. Read on to learn more about Dumbo Market, coming soon to Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
CBS New York

2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monthly

Barrymore Film Center Opening in Fort Lee, a City Rich with Movie-Making History

Talk about a cliffhanger! After two years of pandemic-induced building delays, the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee is formally opening its doors on October 21. “It’s going to be the mecca of film history here in New Jersey,” predicts Steven Gorelick, executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission. “Anyone who has even a passing interest in film history needs to make the pilgrimage here.”
FORT LEE, NJ

