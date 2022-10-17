Read full article on original website
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue
A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
boozyburbs.com
Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations
Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’
Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
thedigestonline.com
The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?
New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
fox5ny.com
Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far
NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
hobokengirl.com
A New Grocery Store is Coming to Hoboken, and It’s Not Wegmans
Uptown Hoboken isn’t starved for choices when it comes to grocery stores. Trader Joe’s, Kings, and ShopRite are all accessible food shopping options in the area — and lucky for us, we’re about to get another. Brooklyn-based shop Dumbo Market is officially coming to Hoboken at 1425 Washington Street, and construction has already began on the vacant (and massive) space. This move marks Dumbo Market’s first New Jersey location. We’ve covered what you need to know about this new uptown supermarket. Read on to learn more about Dumbo Market, coming soon to Hoboken.
Bayonne to hold rededication ceremony for Morris Park on October 27
A rededication ceremony will soon take place at Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne at 47th Street and Broadway, Mayor James Davis has announced. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include speakers from the New Jersey National Association for the Advancement...
'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy
The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice. "No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review. Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Westfield residents concerned Netflix series ‘The Watcher’ will bring unwanted attention to town
The Netflix series “The Watcher” debuted last week – a series based on a real situation that happened in the town of Westfield.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
7 On Your Side brings the heat -- and hot water -- for East Orange tenants
Dozens of tenants in New Jersey said they had been living with cold showers for weeks until 7 On Your Side turned up the heat on their landlord.
New Jersey Monthly
Barrymore Film Center Opening in Fort Lee, a City Rich with Movie-Making History
Talk about a cliffhanger! After two years of pandemic-induced building delays, the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee is formally opening its doors on October 21. “It’s going to be the mecca of film history here in New Jersey,” predicts Steven Gorelick, executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission. “Anyone who has even a passing interest in film history needs to make the pilgrimage here.”
