13 Ways You Are Sabotaging Your Retirement
One of the most significant and confusing parts of being an adult is planning for retirement. Retirement savings and concerns are regularly-talked about issues in the news, and, frankly, the talk is not often brimming with encouraging updates. In truth, most Americans aren’t anywhere near as on track for retirement...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Are US Banks At Money 20/20 (Vegas) “Lagging Behind” More ‘Climate Minded’ Banks Globally?
Carbon footprint technology integrated into banking apps could drastically reduce America’s emissions – but will require ‘behavior change’ from some of the country’s biggest players. Monday 17th October 2022, Nevada US: Carbon footprint management fintech, Cogo, has announced that it will attend Money 20/20, Las...
Building A Sustainable Business Model: 5 Things Worth Considering
Businesses are slowly embarking on a journey of sustainability, as they look to improve their climate and environmental efforts in hopes of driving meaningful consumer change and behavior. Sustainable Goal Development (SDG) has become a stronghold for many big and small businesses. Not only are consumers more interested in brands...
ISS Backs Pzena Investment Management Takeover
What’s New In Activism – ISS Backs Pzena Takeover. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) suggested Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) shareholders accept the management-backed $9.60-per-share takeover offer, dealing a blow to dissident Punch & Associates. ISS called the proposal’s 49.1% premium “substantial” and warned that a rejection of the...
Stubbornly High Inflation And Rising Costs See More Americans Changing Their Holiday Travel Plans
With travel and leisure back to normal following a summer of travel chaos after more than two years of lockdowns, restrictions, and travel bans, Americans are swiftly starting to change their tone for the upcoming holiday season as inflation remains stubbornly high and costs have continued to march upwards. Figures...
Bears In Command
S&P 500 had arguably made a local top – formed a black body candle with sizable lower knot, which I‘m looking to get follow through selling today, and on tomorrow‘s set of (likely disappointing) economic data:. (…) Thursday‘s Philly Fed data is likely to surprise on the...
New Small Business Growth Calculator Launches To Help SMEs Estimate The Cost Of Scaling Their Businesses
New Small Business Growth Calculator launches to help SMEs estimate the cost of scaling their businesses. Fintech lender iwoca has built a Small Business Growth Calculator for SME owners to get an estimate of the costs involved with scaling during these uncertain times, including certain costs they might not have thought about.
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism on Web3
Singapore, Singapore, 19th October, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, today announced the launch of their official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new and exciting use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web3 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s ambitious plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to breed 2nd generation NFTs from their existing NFTs.
The Market Is Slowing Down
S&P 500 turned decisively lower yesterday, and the bulls were clearly rejected with their upswing attempt. No matter how HYG erased some of its intraday decline before the closing bell, TLT is still falling hard. As stated weeks ago, without stabilization on the long end of the curve, any (temporarily...
Logica Capital September 2022 Commentary
Logica Capital commentary for the month ended September 30, 2022. The S&P 500’s habit of seemingly obeying a calendar schedule continued in September with another large negative month, ending at the very bottom of its accelerating decline into the latter part – and close — of the month. And once again, VIX/Implied Volatility reverted back to its behavioral norm for 2022, which is to say: a highly underwhelming move in the face of a substantial S&P decline. This was abundantly evident through most of September: where during the first -5% move down in the S&P 500, VIX registered a mere +1.48 points, and for the entire month, culminating in an almost -10% decline for the S&P, we saw a historically tiny gain of just +5.75 points for VIX.
Sonar Announces The Launch Of Sonar Studio v 0.3
This week, Sonar has introduced the much anticipated Sonar Studio v 0.3 update installment. Sonar Studio is the central cryptocurrency analytical and portfolio tracking mainstay of the Sonar Ecosystem. The 0.3 update consists of three main components: Sonar Studio redesign and optimization, the addition of the Sonar Academy, and the rollout and integration of Sonar Blockchain API. Sonar Studio is the foundation that the rest of the Sonar Ecosystem will be built upon. Sonar aims to create a comprehensive user experience and OS for Web3. Users will be able to interact and browse every aspect of Web3 using the Sonar suite of tools and wallet.
Cere Network unveils Vision 2.0 primed to be a key driver of Web3 infrastructure adoption in 2023
Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline.
Moderna CEO On Where We Are In The Pandemic
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel and CNBC “Squawk Box” Co-Anchor Joe Kernen live during the D50X Summit today, Thursday, October 20th. Interview With Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. JOE KERNEN: Hello, thank you. Disruptor of the decade at...
