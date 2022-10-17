ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s fast-growing bioscience industry

In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway

By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP arrest driver after pursuit, locate handgun thrown from car

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Prescribed fire planned for Oct. 16, 17 at Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – The 1038-acre Headquarters Prescribed Fire, the subject of a September 16 press release, is planned for Sunday and Monday, October 16 and 17. Conditions are currently predicted to be within prescription, and ignition is planned to begin mid-morning. The media is invited to cover this event.
Panhandle Post

Snow-Redfern Foundation awards project grant funds to non-profits

Alliance –The Snow-Redfern Foundation recognizes the impactful work of 38 Nebraska non-profits through 2022 project grant funding. Snow-Redfern Foundation’s focus is partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide them the funding, support, and other resources to do more of the things they do best for kids. Project grants are one of the ways in which that support is extended each year, with emphasis on funding projects that foster the greatest impact related to well-being, education, and basic needs of children and youth.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

US sued for pollution from retardant drops on wildfires

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An environmental group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against U.S. Forest Service officials that alleges they polluted waterways during their campaigns against wildfires by inadvertently dropping large volumes of chemical flame retardant into streams. Government data released earlier this year found aircraft operated or contracted by...
MONTANA STATE
Panhandle Post

US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast

Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
ALASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Getting ahead: Child poverty - Where is Dad?

A friend recently sent me an opinion column from Froma Harrop, "Where are dads when single moms are struggling?" Harrop shares stories of single women struggling to stay financially afloat, holding a paying job while caring for young children. Then she asks the question of whether the fathers of these children are absolved from responsibility, since they regularly disappear from any of our media's stories.
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy