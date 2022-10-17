The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.

