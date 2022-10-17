Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s fast-growing bioscience industry
In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway
By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
NSP arrest driver after pursuit, locate handgun thrown from car
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Nextlink to pour $50M into Kansas, Nebraska rural broadband access
On Aug. 31, a little-known but fast-growing broadband company received nearly half a billion dollars from the federal government to expand rural access, including in Kansas and Nebraska. Texas-based Nextlink Internet plans to deploy a mix of fiber and fixed wireless services across 11 states with funding from the Federal...
Prescribed fire planned for Oct. 16, 17 at Wind Cave National Park
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – The 1038-acre Headquarters Prescribed Fire, the subject of a September 16 press release, is planned for Sunday and Monday, October 16 and 17. Conditions are currently predicted to be within prescription, and ignition is planned to begin mid-morning. The media is invited to cover this event.
Snow-Redfern Foundation awards project grant funds to non-profits
Alliance –The Snow-Redfern Foundation recognizes the impactful work of 38 Nebraska non-profits through 2022 project grant funding. Snow-Redfern Foundation’s focus is partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide them the funding, support, and other resources to do more of the things they do best for kids. Project grants are one of the ways in which that support is extended each year, with emphasis on funding projects that foster the greatest impact related to well-being, education, and basic needs of children and youth.
Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
US sued for pollution from retardant drops on wildfires
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An environmental group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against U.S. Forest Service officials that alleges they polluted waterways during their campaigns against wildfires by inadvertently dropping large volumes of chemical flame retardant into streams. Government data released earlier this year found aircraft operated or contracted by...
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast
Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Getting ahead: Child poverty - Where is Dad?
A friend recently sent me an opinion column from Froma Harrop, "Where are dads when single moms are struggling?" Harrop shares stories of single women struggling to stay financially afloat, holding a paying job while caring for young children. Then she asks the question of whether the fathers of these children are absolved from responsibility, since they regularly disappear from any of our media's stories.
Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She's our governor!” someone yelled. Kari Lake,...
