On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO