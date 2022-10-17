Read full article on original website
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Inmate who died in Alabama Jail identified as stand-off suspect
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre of Auburn, Alabama, was found in his holding cell with a “ligature fashioned out of a sheet,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
WSFA
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
WSFA
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement in Lowndes County has released new information on an hourslong situation that unfolded in Lowndesboro Tuesday morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said they received a 911 call shortly after 7 a.m. about a home in the 2400 block of Brinson Place, located along the Alabama River. West said the resident told them there was a home invasion and the intruder was armed.
WSFA
Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home. According to court records, Justin Perry Blair is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. The complaint says the incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Blair is accused...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
WSFA
Man pleads guilty in 2018 Selma murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder for a crime that happened in November 2018. The guilty plea of Winston Lee Harrison, 69, was confirmed by court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins set the sentencing for Dec. 1, pending a pre-sentencing investigation and report.
Young Montgomery mother dies 6 weeks after gunshot wound to the head; suspect charged with capital murder
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Montgomery woman. Police on Wednesday said Keondre Haynes is charged in shooting death of 18-year-old Erykah Manora. Haynes was initially charged with attempted murder when Manora was shot in the head and critically wounded on Aug....
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
alabamanews.net
Possible home invasion prompts large police presence in Lowndes County
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible home invasion Tuesday morning. Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Brinson Place in Lowndesboro just after 7 a.m. after receiving a report that an armed suspect had entered a home there. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said after...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
Opelika-Auburn News
Structure fire on 600 block of North Donahue in Auburn; Police ask citizens to avoid the area
Auburn Public Safety Department asks citizens to avoid the 600 block of North Donahue Drive because of a structure fire at a residence. Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford said the fire is under control, but still asks citizens to continue to seek alternate routes. North Donahue Drive is closed between Clark Avenue and Cary Drive.
Wetumpka Herald
Two arrested for trespassing after trapping, feeding feral cats
Discussion about feral cats is a hot topic after two women were arrested during an attempt to catch and feed cats on public property in Wetumpka. Wetumpka deputy police chief Ed Reeves said Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 60, were arrested for trespassing. “The warrants were signed and our...
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
