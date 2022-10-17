ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. Also Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order extending...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The...
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday that...
Idaho adds another easement to protect working timberlands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials have approved a northern Idaho conservation easement as part of a program that has protected from development about 156 square miles (400 square kilometers) of private timberland. The Republican governor and other Land Board members on...
Iowa State Fair announces theme for 2023

(ABC 6 News) – It may be October with winter on the way, but the organizers of the Iowa State Fair are already thinking about next summer. In a social media post, the Iowa State Fair announced the theme for 2023 as “Best Days Ever.”. The theme this...
Salem Township man shoots self in leg

(ABC 6 News) – A 70-year-old man fired a bullet through his own leg during an attempt to clean a handgun Monday night. The accident serves as a reminder to never point a firearm at oneself, another person, or anywhere the user would not like to shoot, Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.
